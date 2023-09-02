KISD’s Balser named TASSP Principal of Year

Kerrville ISD announced that Tivy High School Principal Shelby Balser has been selected as a Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ “Outstanding Principal of the Year.”
Balser will represent TASSP as the “Region 20 Outstanding Principal of the Year” at the state level.
“KISD is ecstatic that Mrs. Shelby Balser was recognized as the Region 20 TASSP ‘Secondary Principal of the Year’,” said Brent Ringo, KISD superintendent. “She is a remarkable leader whose unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and profound passion for our school community has set an inspiring standard for us all. Congratulations, Mrs. Balser, we are proud of you. TFND!”
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals for the 20 regional Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based on exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.
As the Region 20 winner, Balser is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year later this semester.
“I love and appreciate the staff and students of Tivy High School for the work they do each day to help our students achieve,” Balser said. “We have amazing support from our school district, school board, and community that make the TFND spirit possible day in and day out. I love serving that mission.”
Balser was named principal at Tivy High School in April 2017 after serving as an assistant principal. Prior to that, she taught high school world geography, AP Psychology and was the head softball coach at Tivy High School for 14 years, and served as the Girls Athletic Coordinator from 2008-2014.
In 2014, she was named the Kerrville Public School Foundation Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Balser received her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Legal Studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio and received her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler.
“In my 28 years in education, I have had the privilege to work with many great leaders; however, in my time here at Tivy, I can honestly say that Mrs. Balser's leadership is exceptional and goes above and beyond in a myriad of aspects,” said Candice Michalek, Academic Dean at Tivy High School.
“From her ability to build positive culture to her ability to connect with staff, students, parents, and the community, her dynamic leadership is driven by her belief that to serve others you start by showing love. She knows her staff and community well enough to anticipate needs before they are even realized. I have learned a great deal and grown as a leader under her mentorship and am grateful to be part of her team.”
The region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled “Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.”
