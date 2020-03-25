KPUB drive-thru closing, disconnections temporarily suspended

The Kerrville Public Utility Board will temporarily close its drive-thru service to the public beginning Thursday, March 26. The lobby closure it announced last week will remain in effect, too, until further notice in a proactive response to help protect our community and staff in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
“Keeping our employees safe who maintain our community’s critical infrastructure ensures that we continue to deliver reliable service and power to our customers,” said KPUB General Manager & CEO, Mike Wittler. “We are adapting and evolving to continue to operate in the safest possible way for us all.”
KPUB has made the decision to temporarily suspend disconnections for delinquent accounts during these difficult times as well. We encourage customers who are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 and its economic impact to contact us so we can customize a payment arrangement.
Additionally, within the next month, there will be new convenient service options available KPUB’s main office with payment kiosks available to accept customer bill payments. Besides this new payment option on the horizon, the utility offers numerous remote service options for customers to conduct business as usual:
For customer service or account payments: Online services are always available 24/7 at kpub.com or through the SmartHub app to access your account, make payments, or start/stop/transfer your electric service.
KPUB’s customer service team is here to help during this time by phone and will continue to answer calls regarding payments or service-related questions. You can reach them at KPUB’s main office number at 830.257.3050 during our normal business hours of M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Debit or credit card payments can be made with KPUB’s secure pay-by-phone option at 1.855.382.9918.
Check payments can still be mailed as usual to KPUB’s main office at 2250 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville, TX, 78028, or left in night drop that’s located on the wall of KPUB’s drive-thru window.
For power outages or emergency services: KPUB’s dispatch, outages & emergency calls are available 24/7 by calling 830.257.2883. Outages can also be reported online at kpub.com and through the utility’s SmartHub app.
Our staff has been actively monitoring the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation and working closely with our peers in the electric utility industry and our government and regulatory partners to gather and share up-to-date information, best practices and guidance to ensure everyone stays safe and that KPUB maintains operational integrity.
We appreciated your patience and understanding as we work through this together as a community.
About KPUB
The Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) was acquired by the City of Kerrville in 1987. KPUB serves approximately 22,750 customers throughout 146 square mile service area including Kerrville, Center Point, Ingram, Hunt, and surrounding areas in Kerr County. KPUB is overseen by a five-member board of trustees who serve without compensation and who are responsible to the City of Kerrville for the management and control of the system. KPUB is a responsive and efficient locally-owned provider of reliable, high-quality utility service at the lowest responsible price.
