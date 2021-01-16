Kerr County Commissioners tackled COVID vaccination plans; county road reconstruction, and funding for county volunteer fire departments at their regular meeting Jan. 11.
COVID-19 vaccinations, update
County Emergency Coordinator “Dub” Thomas led the first item at the Jan. 11 meeting, again the COVID-19 update but this time centering on the “vaccination distribution plan.”
Thomas said vaccines are being sent to providers; and his next step is setting up a local call center so a “wait list” can be created by calls from area residents, and divided into Tiers – 1-A, 1-B and 1-C.
“We are stuck in the 1-A section now. We have 3,400 healthcare workers here who are the first ones to get the vaccine,” Thomas said.
Among the steps Thomas needs to work on now are, first, setting up the call center; followed by collecting information on vaccine recipients; making decisions about locations for the vaccination sites; and plans for vaccine doses left over after 1-A recipients, if any. The vaccines are coming from FEMA at the federal level through the state Department of Emergency Management, to local providers; and it’s population-based, he said.
County Judge Robert Kelly said state officials told them already that all vaccine will be used; and some county’s have used all their vaccines already. Tier 1-B is now age-based, Thomas said.
He asked Thomas if Kerr residents can register and go to Bexar County for vaccinations. Thomas said yes, but each must call there first for an appointment.
Thomas plans to use his local CERT volunteers as much as possible including to manage the phone bank; and have Schreiner University nursing students help with pre-registration and giving the shots. He’s talking to locals for additional sites here, possibly First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church, SU and the Youth Event Center.
Kelly and others asked where the patient registration information goes afterwards; and there was no clear answer, including for claims that multiple offices’ registration forms are not all alike, so neither are people’s answers.
Thomas said he hopes to release publicly the phone bank information within two to three days, including online and by press release.
He said he’s using previous flu clinic plans and expanding that. Hours possibly will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., he said; and workers will each be tested by COVID “rapid test” each day as they arrive.
County road reconstruction bids
Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings discussed future county road reconstruction with commissioners and the bids he received were referred back to him for examination and a recommendation at a future meeting.
Hastings said there are sections of five streets and roads on the new list, including Westway Drive, Tree Lane, Roy Street, Jonas Drive and Lowrance Street.
He will return to a future meeting with a request for a commissioners’ vote.
VFD contracts
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve contracts between the county and several area volunteer fire departments that receive county funding.
Those VFDs include Turtle Creek, Tierra Linda, Mountain Home, Comfort, and Castle Lake volunteer fire departments.
County Judge Robert Kelly needed that approval to sign the contract with those volunteer departments.
Texas Pork Producers Show, HCYEC
Commissioners discussed with a representative of the “Texas Pork Producers’ Show” the possible arrangements for the public show/sale the organization has asked to hold in the Hill Country Youth Event Center in February, considering COVID-19 rules and precautions, including how that impacts the sometimes required “mass gathering permit” that accompanies this process.
Kelly said he used usual Livestock Show plans as examples; and recently decided he would not require the directors for the pork producer’s show to satisfy all the mass gathering rules.
He said they discussed the “what if’s” and “what then’s,” including factors of numbers of children possibly attending, number of hours for the event to be open and if alcoholic beverages will be served or not. At the Stock Shows, they assume more than 500 people will be attending.
For the Pork Producers’ Show, they said no alcoholic beverages will be served; number of attendees are being reduced below 2,500 people; and none of the planned events will be held outdoors. Kelly said these factors convinced him no “mass gathering permit” was needed.
No exact date for this February’s show was given.
Depository, banking services bids
Commissioners voted 5-0 to authorize Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan to advertise for bids on depository and banking services for the county.
This is required for Soldan to receive proposals for bids from banks, for official consideration by the commissioners.
Soldan, TAC Leadership
Program
Commissioners congratulated Soldan on completion of the Texas Association of Counties Leadership Program.
Jennifer Doss from Human Resources said Soldan was one of 23 county treasurers chosen from across Texas to participate in the latest advanced training program; and she completed the four modules of the training in study done over 14 months. Soldan is immediate past president of the state association.
Merit Pay, future workshop
Commissioners voted 5-0 to schedule at least one workshop to determine criteria, process and deadlines for the county’s “merit pay” determinations; and Commissioner Harley Belew remains as the liaison commissioner to oversee implementation.
This will involve the Human Resources Department as he guides these discussions.
ESD #3, Hunt area
County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves talked with the court Monday on timing requirements for the legal steps, if an election is to be held on May 1 to have West Kerr County voters decide if “Emergency Services District #3” will be created with taxing authority in West Kerr County.
The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department currently provides fire protection and emergency responses in that area.
Reeves outlined required legal steps, starting with “calling the election” in early February via petitions, preceded and followed by required publication in certain newspapers on a certain schedule. To meet these requirements for a May 2021 election, he said they must start initial steps this week, perhaps in a “special commissioners’ meeting.”
Court members didn’t vote Monday on this, but await Reeve’s instructions on the timing and sequence of “next steps.”
Redistricting services
Preparing for redistricting of county precinct dividing lines according to population, commissioners approved a “request for proposal for services” as delineated in previous agreements, and noted only about three firms in the state do this kind of “survey” and re-mapping work.
This is an expected piece of court business in the months following the completion of each U.S. Census; and the 2020 Census was declared officially ended in late 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now county leaders seek expert help to define growth/changes in county population and where to set precinct dividing lines. Precinct dividing lines are meant to make each commissioner’s precinct as equal in population as possible.
They said proposals are due Feb. 4 from submitting firms; and they will decide Feb. 8 on a firm to do this work.
Courthouse vending machines, contract
Following up on a series of complaints to the county judge’s office and other courthouse officials, the court members briefly discussed lack of service by GDM Enterprises, LLC, the vending machine service company currently holding the contract with the county to service the snack and drink machines on the second floor of the courthouse annex, near the two district courtrooms.
Court members agreed they didn’t want court staff and visitors to be “snack-less” but action was needed after repeated requests to the company got little response.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to have the County Attorney’s office send GDM Enterprises an official notice the county is terminating their contract; and court members agreed they’d look for a new service/supplier.
