Mayor issues ‘Declaration of Emergency’

In a show of unity and strength, city and county leaders gathered Monday to inform citizens of steps being taken to ensure safety and security amid the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus as Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn issued a “Declaration of Disaster,” which will be in effect for the next seven days, a move that allows for the creation of a Joint Operation Center, among other things.
“These are trying times for Kerrville, our nation and the world,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “We are faced with a new virus that just a few months ago no one had heard of, and we are doing our best to navigate the best path forward.”
Blackburn said that COVID-19 is a threat to everyone, but most particularly to senior citizens, a population that makes up large and vital part of Kerrville.
“While we have had no cases of COVID-19 reported locally, the threat that it represents to us … a threat that has been borne out by sobering statistics from COVID cases across the country and around the world … demands that we do everything possible to try and slow the virus’s growth rate,” Blackburn said. “Toward that goal, today I am issuing a Declaration of Disaster, in accordance with Section 418.018 of the Texas Government Code, to take effect for the next seven days, which can be renewed as needed by the Kerrville City Council.”
The declaration, according to Blackburn, allows the city to activate its Emergency Management Plan, which includes setting up a Joint Operation Center in partnership with Kerr County, Peterson Health, Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University. This center will be manned full-time by Kerrville Fire Department Division Chief Jeremy Hughes, the city’s emergency management coordinator.
“Beginning tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., residents can contact the center at 258-1111, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Blackburn said.
The City of Kerrville’s website page now features a dedicated updates tab and can be found at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
“It will be updated as often as necessary to keep citizens aware of the latest local developments regarding COVID-19,” Blackburn said.
In addition, Blackburn said city officials are asking citizens to adhere to the Center for Disease Control’s mass gatherings guidelines by cancelling or postponing in-person events that consist of 50 people or more until further notice.
“It must be noted that this is a fluid situation and we will adapt to CDC changes accordingly,” Blackburn said.
In an attempt to abide the guidelines themselves, Blackburn said city staff will alter how they operate daily by imposing the following changes:
• All City of Kerrville advisory board meetings are cancelled;
• All Kerrville Parks & Recreation and Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library activities are cancelled;
• The library will close doors to public, but offer “curbside service” Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Kerrville City Council meetings will take place as scheduled, but attendance will be limited to 50 people. Each meeting will continue to be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the city’s website.
• The city’s utility billing office will remain open, but citizens are encouraged to pay online, over the phone or through the drive-thru.
“We are not calling for area businesses to close. We are very much aware of the impact the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 is having on local businesses, but we do encourage those businesses to explore ways to adapt to the current environment that will promote social distancing in an effort to protect not only their patrons, but also our vulnerable seniors,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn praised Peterson Health professionals for dealing with the increased demands brought on by COVID-19 inquiries as well as H-E-B and Walmart.
“I implore our citizens to recognize that we are all in this together. When you go to the grocery stores and the pharmacies and the hardware stores, shop as you always do, rather than as if the world is ending,” Blackburn said. “Hoarding of supplies robs others of needed items and is out of character with the kind of Kerrville that I believe we to live in.”
KFD Chief Dannie Smith
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith gave a sobering account of statistics associated with COVID-19 as well as a report on how first responders will be, and have been proceeding in light of the threat.
“First of all, we all aware of the serious of COVID-19 and the impact that it’s having on the world,” Smith said. “So to start, I want to provide a snapshot of the confirmed cases and total deaths that the CDC and John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center is reporting in the world. Secondly, I want to share with you the steps our city is taking to ensure the public is provided current information and taking the necessary steps to protect our community. And finally, I want to commend those in our community who have heeded the warnings that the CDC and the City of Kerrville and done their part to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Smith said as of noon on Monday, John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center and the CDC were reporting 179,073 confirmed cases across the globe and 7,074 deaths.
In the United States, Smith said, a total of 4,138 confirmed cases and 71 total deaths. For the State of Texas, there’s 57 confirmed cases and no deaths, Smith said.
“So I would like re-emphasize that as of today, that there are no COVID-19 cases that have been reported and we are not aware of any known COVID-19 cases in the City of Kerrville or Kerr county,” Smith said. “However, we can’t get comfortable and let our guards down and believe we are completely out of harm’s way.”
Smith then described the process by which local first responders and healthcare providers have prepared for, and responded to the possible arrival of the coronavirus.
Smith said the City of Kerrville, Kerr County and Peterson Health began cultivating an action plan for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, as soon as the first reported cases of the virus in the United States were made public.
“We began by taking the following steps. First, we assembled a subcommittee of representatives from Peterson Regional Medical Center, the City of Kerrville and Kerr County to monitor COVID-19 and its status in the U.S. and the world through public health reports,” Smith said. “Second, since that time, we have held weekly, and now daily, conference calls with local and state public health officials to receive and implement the latest precautionary and protection recommendations. Third, our communications and dispatch call takers were directed to ask key questions to limit exposure of our first responders so, if necessary, they could don the proper personal protective equipment and provide the needed treatment and transportation.”
Smith said they also distributed and posted CDC educational materials to city staff and the community to raise awareness of COVID-19. He also said the committee is identifying critical functions that will continue and non-critical functions that will be temporarily suspended in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the community.
“It’s our hope that we don’t have to implement any of this and COVID-19 is contained soon,” Smith said. “However, in the event that it is not, we are developing a plan to continue to deliver critical services if a substantial portion of our workforce is impacted by this virus. Finally, we are working to identify backup resources in the event the city’s supply chain is interrupted.”
Cory Edmondson,
Peterson Health
Cory Edmondson, Peterson Health chief executive officer, said his staff have been meeting regularly for the past several weeks to develop a plan for the community’s health system.
“We have set up our hospital incident command system that is meeting daily to develop plans for our community’s future,” Edmondson said. “We have to be adaptable and nimble as an organization in order to be able to weather the storm for this whole event. Our goal is to protect our citizens, our patients, our staff and visitors. We need to preserve the precious resource in our community that is the health system.”
Edmondson said effective Tuesday, Peterson Health will be implementing action plans created by its incident command team:
• Visitation at Peterson Regional Medical Center will be limited to two visitors per patient, per day.
• Entrance to PRMC and its emergency department will be limited. Patients and visitors will be directed by signage to the main entrance and ER.
• Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the hospital.
• All visitors entering Peterson Health facilities will be screened for COVID-19 seven days a week. Screenings include a brief questionnaire outlined by the CDC.
• Visitors will have their temperature taken before entering the facility.
In response to the numerous calls Peterson Health staff are experiencing regarding COVID-19, Edmondson announced the creation of a hotline for non-medical questions and for answers to the most frequently asked questions.
“The number, 896-4200, is manned by a registered nurse and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Edmondson said. “When you call the hospital number, you select ‘1’ as the option and you will be directed to our nurse who answers the phone.”
In addition, Edmondson said, Peterson Health posts news updates, resources and community education to its website, located at www.petersonhealth.com, to include daily, updated one-minute medical messages on COVID-19.
“Peterson Health continues to work daily with local first responders, specifically EMS, and stay in close communication with valued community partners to include the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, local law enforcement, and local school districts to share resources and keep the lines of communication open and consistent,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Peterson Health will continue to monitor and collect all resources from the American Hospital Association, CDE, Texas Department of State Health Services and other hospitals and health organizations, and will work closely with Kerr-area partners to keep the public updated and informed.
“Peterson Health is here to help the community. We are fully operational and have not shut down anything,” Edmondson said. “Our goal is to stay open and available as much as we can until we must pull back on services. We don’t want to do that, but that may be the case and you and the community will know that as the time comes.”
Edmondson said PRMC has 12 intensive care unit beds in place and could expand if need be.
“We are working on a surge capacity plan as we speak,” Edmondson said.
