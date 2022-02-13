Tivy learns new foes in UIL district realignment

District opponents, locales, and general vibes will be very different for Tivy faithful the next two years, after Thursday’s biennial realignments were released by the University Interscholastic League.
Realignments are done by Texas’ governing body to maintain a balance for high school athletics and academic competition, and are based on student enrollments that were documented back in October.
As it stands, the football Antlers find themselves with barely any familiar foes from past seasons. Lockhart is still based with Tivy in Division II, but in District 13-5A instead of old District 15-5A.
The remainder of Tivy’s football league will consist of Bastrop High School, Bastrop Cedar Creek, Comal Pieper, Liberty Hill, and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
The Bastrop schools come over from their original District 13-5A D II now to be Tivy’s new address. Pieper was established in 2021 and will be playing its first varsity football season, and while it is part of the Comal ISD, Pieper is actually located in Bexar County and carries a San Antonio address. Liberty Hill resided in District 14-5A Div. II. SA Veterans moves down from 5A Div.-I.
“It will be a very good district. Liberty Hill was state runnerup. It will be a very competitive and tough district schedule. We look forward to preparing for some new opponents,” said Tivy head coach David Jones.
Tivy is still in Region IV for football and all sports.
Gone are old football rivals Boerne Champion, Medina Valley, Alamo Heights and Floresville.
Champion is aligned to District 12-5A Div. I with Buda Hays, New Braunfels Canyon, Smithson Valley, Kyle Lehman, San Antonio schools MacArthur and Wagner, plus Seguin. The Chargers are in Region-III.
Medina Valley will be in District 13-5A Div.-I, but in Region-IV out of a district that includes Eagle Pass Winn, Laredo schools Cigarroa, Martin and Nixon, and SA schools Southside, Southwest, Southwest Legacy and South San. Alamo Heights is assigned to a 10-team SA-only district for all sports. Floresville is moving down to Class 4A Div.-I
Basketball and volleyball, which are usually previews for all other sports and academic activities, are lumped in the still familiar 26-5A where Tivy will mix things up with Champion, Canyon, Veterans Memorial and Seguin, which has been the case previously.
Piper and Smithson Valley round out the district members, and Smithson Valley is coming down from Class 6A.
“It will be great competition every night. We will have to continue to work hard and get better every day so that we are ready for next season,” said Lady Antlers head basketball coach Christy Dill.
“There will be a good, solid, competitive set of teams. I am excited about the opportunity to continue to grow the program and compete at the highest level. Our Tivy teams will continue to work hard and grow our skill set and volleyball IQ, and be ready to compete in 2022. I am glad we have an eight-team slate that will allow us a true pre-district schedule,” said Tivy head volleyball coach Stephanie Coates.
“The new district will bring in more competitive teams which is exciting. We are going to continue work hard, love, and trust the process of what takes to be successful. TFND,” said Tivy head boys’ basketball coach Joe Davis.
