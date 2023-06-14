Sheriff, area partners conduct training at KCFCU

In a scenario nobody wants to be involved in, a simulation played out Thursday afternoon at the Kerr County Federal Credit Union branch in downtown Kerrville. The area was taped off from the public and had signs explaining that it was a training event. Bank employees took on the role of the victims in the training scenario. A volunteer from the Warrior’s Heart program portrayed the fake gun-toting armed robber who attempted to steal money from the credit union.
Sheriff’s personnel in the Kerr County Special Operations Unit’s Special Response Team (SRT) were joined by deputies from Kendall County in the all-too-real negotiations phase and the eventual takedown of the robber in real time using simunition (non-lethal) cartridges in their weapons. It was an exercise in building teamwork, improving communication between officers and testing tactical skills.
Bank personnel from all of the local branches of Kerr County Federal Credit Union were on hand to witness and learn from the event. A total of 39 employees were present, some in roles in the scenario, others there just to observe. Everyone was required to wear some form of safety glasses or other eyewear protection in case the simunition phase caused problems.
Robbery!
The alleged robber enters the bank from the main entrance and approaches the teller windows. He pulls a gun from his clothing and demands money. He takes the branch manager hostage and forces her to lock the front door. When confronted, he begins yelling and tells everyone to lie face-down on the floor. When one hostage argues, he is shot in the leg.
“Everybody find a place to get comfortable because we are going to be here for a while,” the robber tells all the employes. (No regular bank customers were in the building at the time the robber entered.)
The shooting victim is dragged out into the lobby to prove to the other hostages that the robber means business and that their lives are in danger.
“Who is familiar with the vault in the back?” the robber repeatedly asks several of the hostages, while continually threatening to kill them. He then takes the branch manager to the back to try to get the vault opened to get the money, but she refuses to cooperate.
Eventually one hostage agrees to go to the back and open the vault for him, and returns to the lobby with a bag of money, alleging it to be $200,000. The robber goes back to the tellers and asks again for them to empty their money into a bag, but they tell him that they can’t because their drawers have automatically locked.
The gunshot victim continues to cry out for help, but the robber tells him to “shut up” and threatens repeatedly to kill him and other hostages.
A phone rings in one of the offices where the hostages have been forced to wait. On the other line is a negotiator at the sheriff’s office.
The robber takes the phone and tells the person on the other end that nobody needs any help and hangs up. The phone rings again, he answers, and asks why someone is calling the bank.
“Don’t ask who I am. It doesn’t matter who I am. What’s the problem?”
He refuses to give his name and then asks the hostages why someone would be calling the bank. He tells the caller that he has 20 hostages and that he is not coming out.
The would-be robber then goes back and forth between offices asking repeatedly “who called the cops?” while becoming more and more agitated and aggressive toward the hostages.
The gunshot victim again begs for help and asks the robber to call for an ambulance. He asks the robber why he is doing what he is doing.
“I have 20 hostages in here and one is wounded. I am not coming out. What are you going to do for me?” he asks the negotiator on the phone who calls again. He agrees to allow one person to come to the front door, but that person has to be unarmed or he will start killing hostages.
The robber returns to the gunshot victim who is begging again to be freed, and tells him he can leave. He begs to let other hostages go with him, but the robber refuses.
“If you try to do any more hero sh.., you’re going to die,” the robber tells him. The victim continues to argue with the robber.
“You will go on my terms and nobody else,” the robber says.
He again asks why nobody has access to the cash behind the teller windows.
“Take the cash and go man. Apparently, this place is surrounded. Did you think you were going to just be able to rob the bank and get away with it?” asks one of the employees.
The robber continues to pace up and down in the lobby trying to figure out what to do next.
“I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do,” the robber tells the negotiator on the phone.
“You want to see your family tonight, then you better shut up,” he tells the restless hostages and asks again how much money is in the bag. He is told again that it is $200,000.
He asks if there is another entrance to the bank somewhere which would allow him an escape route. He is initially told “no,” but later is told there is a back entrance.
The negotiator calls back and the robber becomes even more frustrated and threatening.
“If you don’t want a hostage to die, then you need to figure this out soon,” the robber tells the negotiator.
Finally about an hour and a half into the scenario, the robber agrees to drag the gunshot victim into the bank foyer and allow two of the hostages to carry him to safety. He warns that he has a 45 pistol and “plenty more rounds” to use, if things go wrong.
A cell phone in a bag is dropped off at the door by two officers with body shields and other safety equipment and one of the bank employees secures the bag and gives the phone to the robber.
One of the employees is allowed to put a tourniquet on the leg of the shooting victim. The robber asks two of the employees to carry the victim out of the bank and they agree.
The robber realizes that he is in bad trouble. While the robber is distracted by the phone, several of the employees flee out the unlocked front door. The robber gets more upset when he discovers some of the hostages have escaped, including the bank manager and a pregnant woman.
“Maybe I should kill a hostage,” the robber said. The negotiator again tries to convince him to release the shooting victim while the victim continues to plead for help. The negotiator tells him that they will send officers to the front door to rescue the victim.
“We don’t want that guy to die on you,” the negotiator says. The robber then goes and gets two of the hostages to carry the victim out the front door.
The negotiator continues to ask the robber to identify himself, but he refuses. He instructs the hostages to take the victim to the front door and warns that he will shoot a hostage in the head if there’s a problem. The victim is taken to the front door where officers in protective shields and helmets meet and retrieve him.
Again, the robber threatens to kill the remaining hostages. He becomes more and more agitated. The negotiator calls back and asks him “to step back and slow down.”
The robber asks for a pizza from the pizza restaurant across the street and the negotiator agrees to get one for him.
“You have 30 minutes to get me a pizza or I’ll start taking the hostages out,” the robber warns.
Again, he questions whether there is another exit to the bank to allow him to leave. Another hostage escapes through the front door when the robber is distracted.
“They are going to make me kill ya’ll. I gotta figure out a way to get out of here,” he tells the remaining hostages.
He does not notice a remote-controlled camera that has been thrown into the foyer when the door was opened…a way for the officers to see what’s going on inside the bank.
He asks again about the pizza and is told that it is on the way. He tells the negotiator to put the pizza by the front door. He then asks the negotiator to find someone else to talk to him.
Suddenly one of the hostages has an emotional outburst and begins screaming. He threatens to kill her if she doesn’t shut-up and she is moved to the front office where she continues crying. She asks for water and he agrees to let her friend go to get water from the back room.
She tells him she wants to see her kids, and then asks him if he has any kids.
More hostages escape out the front door and the robber gets more agitated. He moves all of the remaining hostages into one office and continues to threaten them.
He goes back and gets the cell phone and calls the negotiator. He still does not notice the camera.
“I need to figure out a way to get out of here,” he said and again threatens the hostages, telling them if another one of them tries to run out the front door that he will kill them all.
He asks the negotiator to make arrangements for him to talk to his wife. The negotiator asks how to get in contact with his wife, but he refuses to give out any information including her name or contact info.
“I don’t know what to do man. I’m just going to start killing these hostages. I can’t think. I need to talk to my wife,” he said. Finally, he tells the negotiator his wife’s name, but does not know her phone number. He tells the negotiator to “find her and call me back.”
When the negotiator calls back, he asks for a vehicle on the bank parking lot to be taken to the back door so he can escape. The negotiator tells him he will work on it.
“I don’t know what I’m doing man,” the robber says getting even more frustrated with his situation.
“Dude, I need the vehicle by the back door, and I need to talk to my wife,” he says. He insists on having the vehicle in place in 10 minutes and then hangs up.
He goes back to the front office and tells the hostages first to leave, but then changes his mind and forces them to kneel on the floor of the lobby on their knees and asks them which one of them wants to go first.
He suddenly notices the camera on the floor and disables it. He asks the negotiator why the camera was deployed into the building and has one of the hostages pick up the camera and throw it out the front door. He then threatens to start executing the hostages if he doesn’t get the car at the back door.
The negotiator tells him they are trying to find the owner of the car.
“We are trying to figure it out,” the negotiator tells him.
“Get me the vehicle or I will start killing people. There are nine hostages left,” he said, and again asked to speak to his wife. The phone rings and there is a recording of his wife that she wants him to listen to.
“I am about to lose it dude,” he tells the negotiator. The negotiator says “sounds like your wife is mad at you. She is urging you to give up before things get more serious.”
He tells the robber that there is “a way out” of the situation.
“Jason, I love you, go out and talk to the officers,” his wife says on the recording.
He refuses to surrender and asks again for the vehicle to escape. He fires off one simunition bullet toward the floor and says, “the next one is going in a hostage’s head.”
Asking again for the vehicle and for his wife, he reiterates that he is not surrendering. He puts the hostages back into one of the offices.
“There’s no way out. I’m done. The game is over. I’m going to start killing these hostages now.” He begins to count down from 10 and says, “I’m not kidding anymore.”
Suddenly the sheriff’s officers breach the front door of the bank, fire several simunition bullets, take down and arrest the robber. They identify the other hostages, clear the other areas of the bank and secure the building.
Aftermath
The total time of the event was more than two hours, with de-briefing of the bank employees and the law enforcement officers following the training session.
The person who played the part of the robber in the scenario was J.W. Dodd, a volunteer, who is a retired U.S. Army Ranger and a veteran of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He is affiliated with the Warriors Heart organization based in Bandera and a friend of one of the deputies in the sheriff’s department.
“I look like a criminal. I have previously done role-playing for other Warrior’s Heart events,” Dodd said.
“This was a lot of real life talk and action. It was hard to tell if it had really happened. This was a good thought process of what you should do in this kind of scenario,” said Bridget Vincent, branch manager at the Kerr County Federal Credit Union location near the VA Hospital.
Sandy Lumbley, CEO of the Kerr County Federal Credit Union agreed.
“This was a good experience. It was realistic. I am glad we were able to have the sheriff’s office do this here to prepare us for the possibility this could happen. It was an eye-opener and showed us how fast it could happen,” Lumbley said afterwards.
Lt. Scott Gaige, from the sheriff’s office, who coordinated the event also agreed that the mock bank robbery training went just as planned.
“I think our guys did really well and the bank employees did really well. It’s good training for both sides. The more training now and the more interaction we have with the community so that they know what type of response our will be and what their response will be is really good,” Gaige said. A total of 23 law enforcement officers from Kerr and Kendall counties participated in the event.
“Training with this level of realism is important for keeping deputies prepared and growing in their capabilities. We appreciate the opportunity to train with our colleagues from Kendall County as training together helps make us more efficient in real-world situations,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
He also expressed gratitude to all of the people involved in arranging for the training session.
