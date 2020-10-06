City initiates major street reconstruction effort

Kerrville City Council members held a groundbreaking last week for the major street reconstruction work that has begun along Guadalupe Street and several other nearby roadways (Plaza Street, Water Street, Francisco Lemos).
These significant street improvement efforts are part of the 2019 Street Reconstruction Bond project, which was funded as part of a $10.5 million bond issuance for street and drainage improvements authorized by the Kerrville City Council in August 2019, accomplishing a major community goal identified in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
These major street reconstruction efforts, which include full-depth renovations of the roadways listed, are a complement to the annual street maintenance program (crack seal, slurry seal, mill & overlay) budgeted for by the 2019-2020 City Council.
The City Council has budgeted over $3.55 million towards street maintenance efforts over the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, which represents a 14 percent increase over the previous two fiscal years (2018 and 2019).
To review the current list of street improvement projects and also links to the city’s Pavement Master Plan and Street Maintenance Report, please visit: https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/76/Streets.
