KISD’s Hill Country High School allows for path to graduation

Hill Country High School began as the KISD Mentoring and Learning Center almost 30 years ago when then Tivy High School counselor Judy Gosnell helped establish the school in the old A-frame Kerrville Chamber of Commerce building on Sidney Baker.
Her goal was to prevent high school students from dropping out of school when events happened in their lives that made it impossible to attend a full-day structured high school program.
It provided a self-paced learning program that accelerated the student’s ability to graduate. Originally the mentoring center was also open to students from Center Point and Ingram Tom Moore high schools, but as the enrollment increased eventually it became only for KISD students in 2005.
It became Hill Country High School during the 1997-98 school and continued to provide a self-paced curriculum that allowed students to graduate once they completed the required credits with a regular (foundation) high school diploma. Roger Tedford, a former vice-principal at Tivy, became Hill Country High School’s first principal.
In 2005 Steve Schwarz moved to Hill Country High School after serving as principal at Tivy, and remains the now “Senior Director of Alternative Education” for the campus.
“Nobody gets assigned to attend Hill Country High School. They come here after counselors and assistant principals recommend them. They have fallen behind in their credits at Tivy for one reason or another,” Schwarz said.
Schwarz said they have had a larger than normal number of students who transitioned to Hill County High School last year and this fall, which he attributes primarily to the COVID pandemic and students falling behind in their academics. They had 77 graduates during the 2021-22 school year when they normally have between 50 and 60 graduates. A few of the students are given the option to complete the GED program only, but a majority of the students opt for the foundation H.S. diploma.
They use the APEX self-paced online program today, which has preparation for the students to pass the STARR test required of all students in Texas. The STARR tests include mastery of math, science, English and social studies and includes a few electives.
“The students come to us usually during their junior or senior year. During the interview process we determine what’s best for the student,” Schwarz said. “The average time for a student to gain one credit is one month so if they come every day and stay focused they can complete the program quickly. They have to have 22 credits, attend 90 percent of the time and pass the STARR test, just like regular high school.”
The school offers either morning or afternoon classes, most often to accommodate a student who needs to work a part of the day in order to stay in school.
Enrollment this fall has jumped to 50 students, but Schwarz expects a smaller class in the spring. He stressed that unfortunately not all of the students who enroll in the school complete the program.
“We graduate between 100 and 125 students a year. Already 11 have received their diplomas with four or five more expected to complete their work before Christmas break,” Schwarz added.
Schwarz has a lengthy family background in education in Kerrville ISD. His father, Ted Schwarz, was the principal at both Tivy Elementary and later was the first principal at Tally Elementary when it opened. His mother, Reba, taught at Tom Daniels Elementary and also taught briefly in Fredericksburg before the family moved to Kerrville.
Steve Schwarz graduated from Tivy in 1980 and returned to Tivy in 1995 to teach in the business department. In 1998 he became a vice-principal and then became Tivy principal in 2001 and served until 2005 when he moved to Hill Country High School. All of his children graduated from TIvy.
His wife, Therese recently retired after 10 years as principal at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic High School. His son, Stephen is currently vice-principal at Tally Elementary and his daughter Hannah teaches in Northside ISD in San Antonio.
Now in his 36th year in the education field, Schwarz said, “the key to longevity at this job is having great kids, a great staff to work with and a wonderful group of mentors who work with our students.”
For more information on Hill Country High School call (830)257-2232 or contact Schwarz at steve.schwarz@kerrvilleisd.net.
