Hughes to seek re-election; Eychner, Voelkel to run for mayor

The May 7 Kerrville City Council election is shaping up with three confirmed as candidates.
City Secretary Shelley McElhannon announced last week at that Brenda Hughes has officially filed as an incumbent candidate for the Office of Councilmember Place 4 on the Kerrville City Council.
McElhannon also announced that current Place 3 Councilperson, Judy Eychner, has filed to run for the mayoral position, as has former councilmember Vincent Voelkel.
McElhannon stated that all applications have been “verified for eligibility and found to be sufficient.”
Hughes will be completing her first term, after having been elected in Nov. 2020.
Eychner has served two terms as Place 3 Councilperson and was first elected in May of 2018.
Voelkel served one term as Place 1 Councilperson, beginning in May 2017 and ending in May 2019.
A candidate’s application returned with a petition must include the signatures of not less than 100 qualified and registered voters of the city. A filing fee is not required for a candidate filing an application with a petition. In lieu of the petition process, a candidate may choose to file an application with a $100 filing fee. The first day for filing an application was Jan. 19 and the last day to file is Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
Mayor Bill Blackburn will be stepping down after serving two terms, which began in May 2018.
