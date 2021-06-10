Sheriff: Week-long manhunt over, suspect in custody

Following a week-long manhunt, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced Wednesday afternoon that William Curtis Roberts, 29, is now in custody.
“This case is an example of the courage and commitment of our KCSO deputies, investigators, and our law enforcement colleagues at the local, state, and even federal level. This individual put many innocent lives in danger, and showed reckless disregard for public safety,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our teams were relentless in searching for Mr. Roberts. We are pleased to have this serial offender in custody.”
Leitha said that while a fugitive, Roberts racked up multiple additional felony charges, including evading arrest, vehicle and property theft, as well as drug offenses and other possible crimes that are still under investigation.
Leitha said Roberts has gathered numerous felony charges filed by KCSO, Kimble County, and
Kerrville Police, with more to come.
In summary, charges are filed, or are imminent, for three counts of evading arrest using a vehicle or on foot, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled substance PG1 >=1G
“All offenses related to these charges were alleged to be committed by Mr. Roberts since June 2nd, 2021. An additional criminal mischief charge has been entered for an offense earlier this spring. Mr. Roberts also admitted to stealing catalytic converters in the Center Point area,” Leitha said.
Leitha described the law enforcement effort in locating and capturing Roberts a “non-stop and integrated regional effort.
“We thank our law enforcement partners from the Texas Rangers, DPS Criminal Investigation Division, DPS Aircraft Division, Junction Police Department, Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Police Department, and US Secret Service
for their cooperative efforts with our KCSO team,” Leitha said.
Roberts remains in custody in the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $352,500.
As in all criminal cases, Leitha said charges may be modified prior to trial.
