P2K begins rehearsals, prep for ‘Villainous Company’

Working within the limits of proper "Covid 19" restrictions, Playhouse 2000 has begun rehearsals for the first show in their new season, which is scheduled to open in the VK Garage on Feb. 5.
"Villainous Company," - which the playwright, Victor L. Cahn, calls "a caper for three women" - will be presented through Feb. 21.
The show's three actresses play the various sides in a tale of international theft and intrigue. Both Emily Edwards as "Joanna" and Aliesha Skipping as "Tracy" are making their P2K debuts. Emery Dorman, playing "Claire," is appearing with P2K for the third time, having made her debut in last season's "The Outsider."
As the action opens, we meet Claire coming home from a shopping trip. She is soon joined by Tracy, an agent for a somewhat ominously aware government agency, and Joanna, who may be Claire's cohort in crime.
The story's twists and turns flow with both humor and suspense, taking the audience on a delightful evening's journey that is suitable for the whole family.
Like all events during this time of COVID-19 concerns, special steps are planned to help reduce the risk of presenting to the public.
Social distance seating will be provided, allowing no less than six feet of distance between pairs of seats. Face coverings will be required for all entering the facility, and all interactions with ushers and other volunteers and staff will be "contactless."
"We are taking pains to ensure the safety of both our volunteers and our audience," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We encourage everyone to make plans that they feel are appropriate for them, but to check regularly with our website, www.CaillouxPerformingArts. com, to see if there have been any late changes to our calendar. At this point, all dates are subject to change."
Tickets for "Villainous Company" are $22 each, and attendance will be capped at just 30 per performance. Advance reservations are recommended.
Tickets can be purchased online by logging onto www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
The VK Garage Theater is located at 305 Washington Street in downtown Kerrville. It is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc. For more information readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
