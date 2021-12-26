Sonya Hooten has officially announced her candidacy for Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 2, and endorsement for the position by longtime, retired Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer.
“I am excited to announce that I am running for County Commissioner of Precinct 2. As a fifth generation resident, my roots run deep throughout Kerr County. The time has come for me to give back to the community that has given me so much, and that I love so dearly. My primary objective is to maintain the quality of life that my family has enjoyed for generations, and that many more have come to love here in the Texas Hill Country,” Hooten said. “A year ago, I was weighing the pros and cons of serving as an elective official. I happened to mention my thoughts to a man for whom I have a great amount of respect. Rusty Hierholzer not only encouraged me to run, he also said he would give me his endorsement. True to his word, he is giving me his endorsement, support, and encouragement, for which I am truly grateful.”
“I believe that change is coming to Precinct 2 and I am committed to meeting those challenges head-on with a strong determination to keep our community thriving while maintaining our standards. The constituents of Precinct 2 deserve to have their voices heard, to play an active part in the decision-making process, and to be represented by a leader who is seasoned in their community, as well as sensitive to the issues that impact our community.”
Hooten said her campaign platform includes supporting:
• Keeping Kerr County’s quality of life;
• Assuring Adequate Water Availability;
• Responsible Development;
• Veterans Support;
• Rigorous Law Enforcement;
• Good Relations with the Cities;
• Responsible use of State and Federal Funds;
• Guadalupe River Health;
• Developing Alternate Thoroughfares;
• Shared County/City Services (EMS, Library, Animal Control);
• Good Roads.
As a candidate and Kerr County resident, Hooten said she is against:
• Big Government;
• Tax Rate Increase;
• Illegal Immigration;
• Rock Quarries “Raping” the Land.
Qualifications
• Retired Secretary for Center Point ISD with 28 years of service;
• Currently Executive Assistant to the Kerr County Sheriff for the past three years;
• 20-plus years of creating and working within annual budgets;
• Being a good steward with taxpayer dollars;
• Serving in leadership roles within many organizations and committees;
• 30-plus years of local business experience and management;
• Organized, a self-starter, and a quick learner;
• People-person with strong communication and listening skills;
• 30-plus years volunteering in local activities, working alongside many outstanding community members, serving nine years as Center Point 4-H Club Manager.
“As a wife, mother, and long-time resident of Kerr County, I understand how these issues impact our standard of living. Frank, my wonderful husband of 30 years, and I are proud of our hard-working, kind-hearted son Matthew “Trapper” Hooten, 27,” Hooten said. “They, along with a dedicated group of family, friends, and community leaders have been an amazing support system, and I have been blessed to have each of them in my life.”
“If elected, it would be my honor to work alongside the constituents of Precinct 2 to preserve and protect the quality of life we are privileged to have here in the Texas Hill Country. I am asking the people of Precinct 2 to help me become their voice. Make the wise choice. Vote Sonya Hooten for County Commissioner of Precinct 2.”
