KISD to close on former HPMS site

Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust has confirmed the former Hal Peterson Middle School property has been sold to a group of local investors.
While the identity of the investment group has not been revealed, Foust said the deal will formally close on July 14 at 9 a.m., following a special called KISD Board meeting at 8 a.m. to formally approve the sale.
“It is proposed to be a mixed use development, with both retail and multi-family housing,” Foust said. “We have no specifics on their plans.”
KISD formally listed the property for sale last summer and had at least one buyer in the fall, however the deal eventually fell through, forcing Foust to put the property back on the market.
The former middle school is located on approximately 25 acres, fronting on Sidney Baker North, and was listed for sale “as is,” meaning the new owner would be responsible for demolition of the structures on the property.
Foust said the property, located at 1607 Sidney Baker, sold for $4.9 million.
When asked how the proceeds would be used, Foust said the district will invest the funds in capital projects.
“We promised the facilities committee that we would use the proceeds of the sale to fund capital projects and that it would not go into the general fund,” Foust said.
Foust said the proceeds of the sale may be used to reimburse the cost of the land for the newly-built middle school, and could also be used for safety and security projects on campuses.
Additionally, Foust said he has made arrangements with the buyer of the property to preserve sections of the wooden gym floor.
“We are not sure what we will do with them (sections of gym floor), but it was beloved by the community,” Foust said.
According to Foust, the market price of the property was $5 million.
