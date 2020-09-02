KPSF ‘Caring During COVID’

Recognizing the special circumstances facing Kerrville ISD teachers, members of the Kerrville Public School Foundation launched the “Caring During COVID” gift card initiative Monday which will provide all 340 district teachers with $100 H-E-B gift cards to purchase needed classroom supplies.
KPSF President Rachel Johnston said conversations with KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust spurred the idea of trying to do something special for the teachers, who are working hard to accommodate in-person classroom learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are putting in countless hours preparing and teaching students in both in-person and virtual classrooms and are putting forth extraordinary efforts to ensure adherence to strict health and safety protocols,” Johnston said. “We also know many teachers spend funds for their classrooms out of their own pockets. To express our appreciation for their dedication, KPSF created the Caring During COVID Initiative.”
Johnston said KPSF board members voted for the $34,000 expenditure in an effort to lift the spirits of KISD teachers and to provide assistance for the supplies they suspect teachers will be spending out-of-pocket to provide for their students.
“We hope the $100 HEB gift cards enable teachers to purchase additional supplies and materials for their classrooms, and we hope it will boost spirits by showing teachers how much KPSF and the Kerrville community appreciate their efforts on behalf of KISD students,” Johnston said.
“KPSF uses funds raised through local donors to promote academic excellence in KISD. We strive to improve classrooms and support teachers and students in their academic endeavors. Our annual Innovative Teaching Grants and Instant Impact Grants will be released soon. These grants are larger in nature and are an important part of our work. They do not, however, enable us to impact every teacher and every classroom. During this current health crisis, KPSD implemented the Caring During COVID gift card initiative to enable us to touch every KISD classroom and show our thanks and appreciation to all KISD teachers who are going above and beyond to bring about exceptional learning experiences for all KISD students,” she said.
Staff responses filled with appreciation and excitement began pouring in shortly after the announcement of the launch of the initiative.
“Oh, my goodness! You guys are too much!!! The teachers will appreciate this more than you can ever imagine. Thank you for always being so thoughtful and generous with our students and staff,” Gena Robertson, Tally Elementary principal, said.
Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of cirriculum said, “Once again, I thank you so much for helping our teachers reach students!”
The gift cards will be distributed throughout the week.
