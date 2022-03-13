Foust addresses library book content after parent questions

After being questioned about content in 17 of the 90,000 books at Kerrville ISD libraries, Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust has issued a response and details of the efforts taken by the district to address any issues and concerns from a parent, saying the district first received a Freedom of Information Act request by the parent in October for the list of the books in the collective library inventory and were approached with specific concerns by the same parent on Feb. 21.
While the parent did address the Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees, Foust said the decisions of library inventories lies soley on the district librarians.
“In response to a recent request from a parent to remove certain books from circulation in our district’s libraries, Kerrville ISD would like to share our book review and ordering polices and processes in the spirit of transparency,” Foust said.
Foust said during the Feb. 21 Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, a parent read excerpts from four books and provided a list of 17 books identified as having objectionable material.
“They requested that the books be removed and that the district review our collections for other objectionable content,” Foust said. “We immediately removed all of the books on the list that were active in our collection and we will follow Kerrville ISD Board Policy EF, legal and local, for review.”
Foust said in November 2021. Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to respond to Texas Representative Matt Krause’s list of 850 objectionable books in Texas school libraries.
“We have not received guidance from TEA, but we did begin to review and adjust our collections,” Foust said. “We also reviewed our policy EF (Local) to address challenged books through committees. Policy EF (Local) requires our committees to include parents, teachers, librarians and administrators.”
In December 2021, Foust said, the Curriculum and Instruction Department met with librarians and made them aware of State Rep. Matt Krause’s list of 850 books that he recommended should be removed from school libraries in Texas.
“At that time the librarians began reviewing their collections to ensure grade-level appropriateness and to determine if any titles needed to be relocated or removed,” Foust said. “Some titles, such as the ‘L8R;G8R,’ cited at our February Board Meeting, were removed from circulation in December and January. Other titles are under review by the librarians.”
In addition to “L8R;G8R,’ Foust said four other titles provided by the parent had already been removed or are inactive in the KISD collection.
“ One title, ‘The Kite Runner,’ is on the Advanced Placement Exam Reading List, and assessed on the (HS Senior English) AP Literature Exam. AP students read this book as part of their AP preparation, with parent permission. If parents of students in 12th grade object to this title the students are given an alternate title,” Foust said. “Books that clearly violate laws related to ‘pornography’ have been permanently removed and all other contested titles will follow policy EF (Local) and go to committee review,” Foust said.
Specific details on the four books highlighted by the parent through excerpts at the Feb. 21 meeting were also provided:
• “I am Jazz:” In the Tom Daniels Elementary School collection since 2014, never checked out, permanently removed from inventory on Feb. 22, 2022;
• “L8R;G8R:” In the Tivy High School collection since 2016, checked out one time in 2016, permanently removed from circulation on Feb. 22, 2022;
• “Looking For Alaska:” In the Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School collections since 2014, checked out with parent reqeust/permission one time only at HPMS. Never checked out at THS, permanently removed from circulation on Feb. 22, 2022;
• “The Perks of Being a Wall Flower:” In the HPMS and THS collection since 2002, checked out one time at HPMS with parent request/permission, checked out one time (this year) at THS; previously checked out once in 2020, permanently removed from circulation on Feb. 22, 2022.
Book ordering process,
policies and procedures
The Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees is responsible for approving required Instructional Materials (i.e. text books), but does not approve library books (used for voluntary inquiry), Foust said.
“The book ordering process is the responsibility of our campus librarians. All of our libraries operate under the School Library Programs: Standards and Guidelines for Texas (2018) established by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and TEA. This is aligned to policy EFB (Legal). KISD has more than 90,000 books in its circulation,” Foust said. “The librarians receive requests from students and teachers to order books and consult with teachers and department chairs on lists of requested / recommended books before purchasing. The librarians read reviews of books before purchasing, but they do not read every book before they are purchased. They have sources designed for librarians with lists of book synopses and reviews, such as the Texas Library Association, American Library Association, Hornbook, Kirkus School Library Journal, and Publishers Weekly. In recent years our librarians have also reviewed controversial or banned books lists prior to placing book orders. We are considering ways to augment our book review system to improve our ability to keep inappropriate materials out of our libraries.
“Our librarians use the Follett System (also our book check out/in digital inventory system) and other purchasing means to buy library books. Prior to this semester Tivy used a subscription service that would send award-winning books monthly. Because the service was sending books that the librarian felt did not match the values of our community, we ended that subscription service. Our elementary librarians have used the Jr. Library Guild subscription service to receive books monthly. That practice is under review, and in December 2021 the decision was made that all book purchases will now go through a committee review before being ordered. Our committee review for spring book purchases is scheduled for April.
“Beside teacher/student requests for books, our librarians use book award lists such as Printz, Bluebonnet, Caldecott, Newberry and Lone Star Awards lists to select books for our libraries. The books on these lists have synopses and detailed reviews, but do not always disclose controversial content. We expect the new committee review process to be an added layer of protection to keep inappropriate materials out of our libraries. We will continue to seek resources to improve our book-ordering processes.”
