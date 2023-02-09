Enthusiastic crowds enjoy ‘Me and Juliet’ opening weekend

Audiences gave two enthusiastic ovations to the cast, crew and orchestra of “Me and Juliet” in the Cailloux Theater last weekend.
Additional performances are planned this weekend and next.
The show is a partnership production between Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, and the Theatre program of Schreiner University; it has been named the “Centennial Musical” as part of the University’s yearlong 100th Anniversary celebration.
“Me and Juliet” is a little-known musical from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, perhaps the best-loved creative team in Broadway history. The pair wrote some of the most famous and popular Broadway musicals, including “Oklahoma!,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music,” all of which were turned into award-winning feature films.
With typical 1950’s Broadway music, lyrics and “boy meets girl” story line, “Me and Juliet” goes behind-the-scenes with the cast, crew and audience of a long-running Broadway hit to tell two parallel love stories. Its best-known song is “No Other Love,” a number-one hit for Perry Como in 1953.
The show will be presented through Feb. 19, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. With a two-hour run time, the final curtain will fall in plenty of time to make it to those Sunday Super Bowl parties.
Tickets range from $24-$28 for adults or just $15 for all students and children.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393.
They are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
