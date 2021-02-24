“Warming stations” around Kerrville and in Ingram provided heat, beds, water and food during the worst of last week’s Arctic ice and snow storms for a number of people who lost power and water service.
Dr. David Payne, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, said by partnering with William “Dub” Thomas and the Kerr County Emergency Operations plans, the gymnasium building at First UMC, with its attached kitchen, was set up with cots and blankets from the local American Red Cross office.
“We had about 20 people per night. Some were out-of-town travelers who got stranded here when the roads got bad; and some were local folks who were without heat and water at home,” Payne said.
He said they moved some of the food collected at the Light on the Hill – Mt. Wesley facility for the regular food distribution there; and used it in the First UMC kitchen to provide meals to the people staying in this shelter.
“It was a partnership with Dub Thomas’ emergency services; and he provided an Emergency Medical Technician to be there for the people that came to stay, and general emergency services,” he said.
Payne said he thinks there were a total of five such shelters at various stretches of times during that week. He listed First UMC, plus Calvary Temple Church on Loop 534, the Salvation Army Kroc Center, a school building at Ingram Independent School District’s campus, and the local Veterans Administration facility.
They were all coordinated through Thomas and the county Emergency Services, he said.
Calvary Temple Church
Pastor Del Way said he got a “heads-up” call from Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha just before Saturday, Feb. 13, about the expected extreme weather, and Way and his staff started setting up their gymnasium for that first Saturday night.
“I called the Red Cross and they lent us the first cots. We finished with about 40 cots to supplement the couches and recliners in our ‘hospitality room.’ We also have a fireplace in that room and that’s where we put some of the older folks. Otherwise everyone came for warmth, food and water,” he said.
He said they sheltered about 70 people total, as some came and went during last week.
“We never ran out of food or water or electricity,” he said. “There were no blinks in our electricity and we never ran out of water from our well, including hot water.”
Way said one volunteer brought them kerosene heaters as a supplement.
Church members did a lot of the work, he said.
Also, LaFours Restaurant brought them some pots of cooked gumbo, and he found out later the restaurant crew fixed at least one part of that by flashlight when their own electricity was out.
Way said Walmart sent them a pallet of bottled water; and the Kerrville Police Department gave them some boxes of snack items.
“We had extra food because we stocked up for a kids’ camp we had to cancel. And we had some extra water we bought for a ‘Project Graduation’ event that didn’t happen,” he said. “One day when the kitchen crew was cooking fajitas, they had everything they needed but cheese; and we knew the grocery stores were out. But the owner of Save-Inn showed up unannounced, with cheese to donate to us.”
Way said in his opinion all the first responders and city and county leaders were doing a superb job, plus everybody else that was helping.
The Calvary Temple shelter had registered nurses volunteer to come in every day to check on some of the “guests.”
“We had to. We had some caregivers who dropped off their ‘clients’ and just left. So we needed to work with EMS and the nurses to check out those who might have health issues. But we had a lot of good people helping.”
Mostly everybody came for three hot meals per day and snacks, he said; and one lady told him it was like being on vacation for five days.
Way said they had a lot of people come to the church from Interstate 10. After he figured their maximum capacity was 70 people, he asked Thomas and the emergency folks not to send any more their way.
“We had beds, but no help for those with medical needs. I give Jesus the credit for keeping the lights on. People flooded in at the beginning and then trickled out, some older, and some with young kids. And we had six dogs and one cat brought in by owners, too.”
The last “guest” left the church about 2:30 p.m. last Friday, he said; and called the entire event a “team effort.”
“We met a lot of good people and made some new friends. One man told me, ‘I already had faith in Jesus. This restored my faith in people’,” Way said. “That goes along with our motto – ‘Go be Jesus with skin on’.”
