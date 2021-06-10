Glory Garden site of summer celebration Saturday

Pam Umstead, a board member for the Glory Community Garden, outlined the good news about renewed activities at the community garden last week, and announced a public event on Saturday, June 12.
“Burgers in the Garden” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all families in the Kerrville area are invited to participate.
“We hope you will accept our invitation to stop by for food and fun,” Umstead said. “We’ll offer burgers with all the fixin’s – by donation – and a great line-up of guests will join us.”
Bring the whole family for free games and face painting.
At about 12 noon, the Buffalo Soldiers will post the colors, to dedicate their flagpole just outside the fence at the southeast corner of the garden, 200 W. Davis at the corner of Davis and Webster.
The San Antonio Food Bank’s “Mobile Mercado” will be onsite to demonstrate some healthy cooking options.
The Kerrville Pets Alive! education van will be there. Umstead said their activities will include offering free microchipping for people’s pets.
And families attending can sign their school-age children up to receive school backpacks for the 2021-22 school year. Those filled backpacks will be distributed to the children and their parents at the Doyle Center at the end of the summer.
The gardeners who are tending this year’s raised beds all have been invited to attend Saturday’s event, and to be available to answer questions from those attending about their crops and their work to keep them growing.
“In the neighborhood, there’s a group of men who don’t garden but they love to cook and barbecue. And they will come and hang out to do that for this event,” Umstead said.
Ongoing gardening
Umstead said the central activity in the garden is the crops being grown in 30 raised beds inside the tall fence that keeps the deer out.
(They also have two remaining beds marked “available” and though it’s getting late to plant spring vegetables and flowers, they’ll wait a little longer to see if anyone new or a current gardener wants to participate.)
The garden was muddy last week; and the two large rainwater collection tanks were full. A good sign for the coming summer, but one barrel was so full it was literally overflowing from the top with the excess rainwater flowing outside down to the ground.
Umstead gave a visual tour of the crops, though it was mostly from the shelter of their pavilion on a rainy day.
The gardeners have planted this spring sunflowers, cosmos (flowers), several beds with tomatoes, squash, zucchini, varieties of peppers, beans and herbs.
“The ‘vine-y’ plants with big leaves shelter their fruit under the leaves. And a few beds still have some winter onions and garlic that people are about to harvest.”
Umstead called it “pretty much the basics, the things people want to eat.”
She said they take requests for the planting beds at the first of each calendar year; and keep a waiting list. Gardeners pay $25 per year for each planting bed.
“Water is available on site, and we have tools they can borrow to use here,” she said, pointing to the storage shed. “And the organization gets seeds, plants and fertilizer to keep here that people can use.”
She said packets of seeds are marked with “use by” dates and the commercial stores aren’t supposed to sell them after that. So the Glory Garden often is the recipient of donated seeds. Some are in packets and some are given to them “loose” or “in bulk.” They keep those in bins and on shelves in that storage shed, for the gardeners to also use.
“We tried encouraging winter crops, like cabbage. And for some people, it was a new vegetable to learn how to cook with and eat,” she said.
Umstead said she visited the garden near Christmas, to check on it; and even in “Snow-mageddon” they had very little crop damage. The broccoli, cauliflower, onions and garlic were all fine.
And summer weather in Kerrville is too hot for those crops.
Each gardener must harvest when the produce is ready. And then they can eat it or sell it or give it away. It’s their choice.
“Some gardeners are very experienced. Some want to garden here because they have no spot at home. And the experienced ones not only mind their own plants, but help others with theirs. Others are not experienced and we help them,” she said.
One aid is the little blue flags that gardeners can borrow and put in their planting beds if they are going out of town or know they will be absent for a while for any reason. The blue flags mean, “Please water me,” and another gardener will take care of that plot when they come to take care of their own.
“People make new friends here and new residents get acquainted,” Umstead said. “Some people, especially grandmothers, get a planting bed and then bring their children and/or grandkids with them.”
She said in the past some vacation bible school groups came on field trips; and the leaders included games for the youngsters to find and identify plants, or learn what different herbs are by their leaves and scent, and what they are used for.
Outside the tall fence on the east side, Umstead said they planted a Vitex bush – showing purple flowers now – and a desert willow tree, a butterfly bush and some flowering lantana.
“We wanted pollinators to be attracted to the garden, to aid the vegetables and beautify the neighborhood at the same time,” she said. “The bees and butterflies are important, too.”
Founding the garden
Umstead said a steering committee was formed in 2013 to plan and create this garden with Rev. Allen Noah at Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church. The church owns the property.
“Some committee members, but not all, are Master Gardeners. Groundbreaking was about December of 2015,” she said.
For her personally, Umstead said she likes to travel, and before she departs, she googles every community garden at her destination, to visit; and brings information and photos of them home.
2021 calendar
The public event schedule for the rest of 2021 continues with “Music in the Garden,” Sept. 12; and a Fall Festival Oct. 16.
Umstead said they want to give a special thank-you to retiring City Manager Mark McDaniel and to the City of Kerrville for the newly installed sidewalks.
“The city installed new sidewalk sections on the Webster Street side. They’re really nice,” she said. “And our graveled walking trail is still outside the fence on two sides. The city told us about ‘set-backs’ when we first started to build the garden, so we made sure we put up the fence inside those lines, in case they come up with something else they want to do in that space.”
