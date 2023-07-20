71-year-old man dies in four-vehicle collision

Kerrville Police Department officers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 71-year-old Kerrville man Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of Junction Highway.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public information officer, the four-vehicle accident occurred at 11:06 a.m.
“Unfortunately, one driver was killed as a result of the collision and the other three drivers sustained what are believed to be minor injuries and were transported to the Peterson Regional Medical Center emergency room for treatment,” Lamb said.
According to Lamb, the initial investigation indicates a Chevrolet Silverado turned left into the eastbound lane of Junction Highway from Blue Safe Road and collided with a Toyota Corolla sedan, which was traveling westbound. A Ford Transit van, which was following behind the sedan, changed lanes to avoid the accident, but also collided with the Chevrolet pickup, Lamb said. A spare tire became dislodged from the underside of the Chevrolet truck and struck a fourth vehicle, which was stopped at the stop sign on Blue Ridge Road, Lamb said.
“Kerrville Police and Kerrville Fire EMS arrived and the drivers of three of the vehicles were transported to PRMC by ground ambulance,” Lamb said. “The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as Bruce Rische, a 71-year0old Kerrville resident. Mr. Rische was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace. No further information regarding the condition of the other injured parties is available at this time.”
Lamb explained the the investigation into the cause and details of the crash is in its early stages and no other information will be released at this time.
“We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” Lamb said.
