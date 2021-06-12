'Help Wanted' signs everywhere

It’s an oft-repeated observation in the Kerrville area that residents like patronizing area restaurants. There are some exceptions, but the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal/state unemployment payments made “doing business” difficult if not nearly impossible.
In Kerrville, owners and managers have juggled available staff, advertised they are hiring, changed operating hours and in some cases locked their doors for varying time periods.
While the business scene here is looking more promising lately, there are still many “help wanted” signs posted on doors, windows and tall streetside marquees, flyers handed out to customers and, in one case, printed on the sticker used to attach receipts to the outside of to-go cups.
Unemployment payments
The State of Texas’ Workforce Commission has long had a system in place whereby a formerly employed person could apply for weekly payments to pay for essentials to live on, while seeking another job.
That payment – until COVID – was $300; and each person was required to document where he or she searched for work each week, to qualify to continue. During the pandemic, the TWC dropped the job-search requirement.
And the federal government passed the “American Rescue Plan” that provided federal funds through state governments to add $300 per week to the unemployment payment.
You can do the math. Some bosses had workers who were laid off due to COVID or quit a job knowing they could count on $600 per week, at least for the foreseeable future.
That ends June 26, according to the TWC and Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest directive.
Abbott announced recently Texas is no longer accepting the federal money. And the TWC posted the June 26 expiration date on its website for public notice.
The sign in front of a local eatery saying “Stimi gone - apply inside” could apply to many.
The Boat
Jason McCormick at The Boat near Junction Highway and Methodist Encampment had staffing problems that resulted in him locking his doors temporarily.
Pre-COVID he had 20-25 employees.
“The workforce was never great in Kerrville but we maintained ours. Then with COVID, some moved,” he said. “When things re-opened, they all came back. But then the kitchen staff – the toughest to keep – had a series of problems. One had legal trouble and was gone; some left to help their families; and another experienced chef was having medical problems and diagnosed with cancer. He’s in MD Anderson now.”
McCormick said once the kitchen fell apart, so did the serving staff; and he was down to six servers, mostly 18-23-year-olds. He heard some went home to do “the unemployment thing.” They were followed by his six bartenders and servers quitting at the same time.
He first decided to shut for a day or two, but after that he decided to lock his doors.
The sign outside says, “Can’t find help. Closed today. Sorry.” And another one says, “Please be patient with our kitchen. We can not find help.”
Now, based on his loyal customer base, people in Kerrville spread the word, he said, “And we’ll have a soft opening next week in the very near future, since some former employees returned. People can follow us on Facebook to know when. Please don’t expect the menu or service to be the same as before. We’ll work to get back to ‘normal’.”
He added, younger people who might be dishwashers now say they expect to be paid $20-$25/hour; and he saw a notice somewhere that McDonald’s was offering new hires $16-$17/hour.
“That will have a trickle-down effect and food will cost more. It’s great for employees to start there. But I hope everyone is ready for $20-$25 hamburgers and higher milk prices. Those costs will trickle down.”
Hill Country Café
Owner Mike Piper at Hill Country Café in the 800 block of Main Street said he’s owned his restaurant since Dec. 1, 1989; and in recent weeks his staff is too small to keep the kitchen staffed, and patrons served in the diningroom under his “usual’ hours, early mornings to 2 p.m. six of seven days a week.
“I’m working six days a week, and I’m the one and only cook now,” Piper said. “And we’re starting on June 15 with a new schedule, closed Sundays/Mondays, no breakfast after 11 a.m. and no lunch served before 11 a.m. It breaks my heart to do that, and the customers will be disappointed.”
Piper used to employ three cooks plus himself, and a dishwasher. Now he’s down to himself and his wife when she can help, two servers, and said, “nobody’s applying.”
In his opinion, this is by design of the government, to close small businesses; and the government has made young people lazy.
He said he’s had a few new employees during recent months, mostly young people who, he said, didn’t accept criticism or correction about doing their jobs; and didn’t stay long.
“They don’t realize we (owners) spend thousands on them before they ever start working,” Piper said.
Tuesday Morning
This “designer outlet store” in River Oaks Shopping Center needs employees; and assistant manager Tony Lanctot said people can apply online at www.tuesdaymorning.com/careers.
The Kerrville store is part of a chain of about 500 stores, mostly in Texas. Applicants need to be 18 years of age and older, or 21 and older for supervisors.
“We’re looking for three to four part-time cashiers to work varying hours; and we need at least one more ‘key-holder’ in a supervisor’s position.”
He said pay levels are impacted by each applicant’s retail experience.
Other eateries
At Whataburger’s 24-hour self-serve restaurant, the sign on the marquee says lobby hours are now 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
The drive-through remains very busy, especially in late afternoon, evening and night hours, as drivers in the right westbound lane of Junction Highway can attest.
At Chick-fil-A, the sign on the door says, “Diningroom temporarily closed,” but no reason is given and no reopening date shown. Take-out and drive-through are open.
The Taco Casa on Junction Highway has been advertising its need for more employees by displaying on its marquee only a help-wanted message – “$12 per hour.”
Federal and minimum wage presently is $7.25 per hour, for comparison.
And at Popeye’s across the road, last week’s message on the marquee was, “Who isn’t hiring?”
Other area restaurants are displaying signs touting $10-$11 per hour and up, some plus benefits.
Billy Gene’s
This restaurant has survived better than most. Manager Mitzi Barton said owners Crystal Smith and her husband, Titus, worked hard to make sure everyone they had working at the start of this stayed on the payroll.
“The back of house (cooks, etc.) is the same, and the management. That’s due to the owners. They were keeping the employees the entire time,” Barton said. “And now the timing is perfect. Employee numbers are getting better, increasing; and students are applying now that school is out. The middle of the week we have about eight servers, and the weekends, 11-12.”
Barton said all restaurants are hiring, and her opinion is that applicants will come those restaurants where they want to work.
Hometown Crafts
There are help-wanted signs on the main door of Hometown Crafts in River Oaks where the local manager said possible applicants need to visit the store to pick up applications; and return the completed application there. There is no online option.
They need people to apply and join the staff to train them. They presently are needing fulltime and part-time staff for jobs including helping customers in crafts or fabric departments, cashiers, and an experienced floral designer; plus a person for freight-receiving and maintenance.
Sandra Welch is the owner/manager over the Kerrville store and another store in New Braunfels.
