Elks join others to host veterans for holiday hunt

On the weekend of Nov. 19 2021, the Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081 provided their annual Veterans Hunt, with the help of many in the community near the hunt at the ranches of John Falk (Doozer Ranch) and Terry McBride (McBride Ranch) in London, Texas.
These two ranchers and Kerrville Elks Lodge hosts, Elk Rick Trzcinski and associate Blair Sanders, have been hosting four combat/disabled veterans each year to hunt deer, turkey and hogs, all expenses paid since 2011.
This year they had a veteran from all the different branches of service except the Coast Guard: Ron Holm (Army, also an ELK member), Ray Wilson (Navy, also an Elk Member), Larry Turley (Air Force) and Joe Morales (Marines).
It was expressed by them that it was the best weekend they have had in a long time. They shot whitetail deer, saw turkeys, and even trapped a hog. Fun was had by all, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many.
Special thanks to the Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081 (the main sponsor) for providing all the food and processing of the deer. Thanks are also due for Grape and Grain Liquor, Rhodes Taxidermy for processing, Carter Automotive and Rick’s Yoga Therapy for providing the ranches with deer corn for the feeders, and also to the American Legion Auxiliary for their generous financial help. Thanks is expressed for all that helped make this year’s project happen for combat/disabled veterans.
Also needing thanks are the wonderful women of London, Texas who baked a truck load of pastries and pickled okra to be consumed over the weekend. The treats were awesome and very much appreciated.
Ranchers John and Terry not only gave back to the veterans this weekend but have piloted a Christmas toy drive which began two years ago in 2019 and has blossomed into a wonderful gift of gratitude. They saw a need in the community of London, Texas and have stepped up to support their community and especially the children.
Everyone who came out to hunt was asked to bring an unwrapped toy for this project. Also, Town and Country Animal Hospital of Kerrville provided a generous donation to buy toys and clothes for the children this Christmas. The veterans helped deliver the gifts this year, and the community was so grateful that they plan to treat all the Veterans Hunt participants and crew for breakfast next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.