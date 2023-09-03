Practice for life at home

Restoring confidence, strength and independence is the collective goal of an expansive team of Peterson Health Rehab Services therapists and clinicians serving patients who have suffered a stroke, life-altering injury, or illness.
Under the direction of Dr. Mirelle’ Foster, medical director, and Elizabeth Johnson, director of Rehab Services, patients receive treatment by physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, nurses, dietitians, respiratory therapists, psychologists and even chaplains in a unique and specialized environment.
“Peterson Health has done an excellent job in determining the needs of the community, so they don’t have to go to San Antonio,” Johnson said. “Here, we offer everything that a San Antonio rehab center would offer and maybe even more.”
The patient experience and success at Peterson Health Rehab Services is so well-known for excellence that Johnson said 40 percent of patients travel back here for inpatient rehab from the San Antonio and Austin areas.
“We can handle really complex cases and we have state-of-the-art equipment,” Johnson said. “To be honest, 40 percent of our patients come from other communities. We feel like that’s a credit to our team.”
Patients treated by Rehab Services are hospital patients who have been referred by a physician and assessed by a team of experts, often times coming from the Peterson Health hospital floors.
“So much of what we do is to allow therapy to take place in a practice environment,” Johnson said. “We have a therapeutic walking path with all the different textures and surfaces that a patient would need to learn. We’ve got a transitional apartment. We’ve got kitchens they can practice in.”
Ultimately, Johnson said, her goal is to help patients be as independent as possible in the daily skills they would need to accomplish once they are released and return home.
Grace Castillo, speech language pathologist, said a large portion of the patients seen in the ARU or by Rehab Services have suffered a stroke or suffer from neurological issues, including Parkinson’s Disease.
“We work with a lot of neuro-degenerative disease patients and brain injury patients as well,” Castillo said.
Castillo said her job is to help her patients be able to communicate clearly.
“After having a stroke, maybe a patient’s speech is not clear, maybe slurred due to any muscle weakness, we work on that,” Castillo said. “Sometimes they lose ability to speak or understand … or they have trouble with speaking and understanding … so we work on different techniques to help with that.”
Patients must be able to participate in three hours of rehab activities per day and are assessed by a medical team before entering the program. They receive a wide range of services, if qualified.
Johnson said her team has tried to create optimum practice situations within the hospital setting to truly prepare patients for discharge
Toward the end of their stay at in the Peterson Health Acute Rehab Unit, many patients are encouraged to spend at least one night in a “transitional apartment” on the third floor of the hospital.
“Maybe a night or two before they leave, they go in that apartment. It has regular furniture, and they can practice what it will be like getting on and off a regular bed, a regular couch, eat at a table,” Johnson said. “We would like for them to fix a meal in the apartment kitchen. The nurses are right there, so if there is anything going on at night, they can call the nurses. It’s a good practice environment.”
The average length of stay for a patient in the ARU is 14 days, Johnson said.
To better assist patients in preparing for life outside of the hospital, Johnson said Peterson Health recently partnered with H-E-B to create a realistic grocery store setting at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
“We thought about a grocery store for a while and we needed space to do that and luckily we were able to commandeer the space adjacent to the gym,” Johnson said. “I kept thinking H-E-B is right here. We are in H-E-B’s hometown. We’ve got to figure out a way to partner with them. It just makes sense.”
Johnson said the idea was submitted to Peterson Health administrators as a capital project. In addition, Castillo submitted a grant request to H-E-B to help fund the project, which was recently completed and is now being used daily by rehab patients.
“The idea is to have a practice center that would be most like the challenges they would encounter at the grocery store,” Johnson said. “The philosophy behind it (grocery store) is like so many things in rehab … it’s practice station for not only being able to shop, but to be able to prepare to shop.”
Johnson said ARU patients often struggle cognitively and receive rehab training in speech therapy and memory skills, so learning to prepare a grocery list and create a shopping budget can help in many other day-to-day activities.
“Stroke patients are people that, because they’ve been in the hospital and had surgery, they are experiencing short-term memory loss and the feeling of being in the hospital takes its toll on their cognition,” Johnson said. “So, they can practice what it is like to go back to shopping and making meals … things like that.”
Castillo said the grocery store is invaluable in teaching those important cognitive skills, such as planning what to buy, making sure they have enough money and being able to communicate with the cashier at the checkout stand. It also helps with the physical development in learning how to navigate a store full of other shoppers, as well as the shopping cart itself.
While these skills might seem basic, Johnson said rehab patients are learning them all over again. Peterson Health Rehab Services team members try to be creative in helping them prepare for their new normal.
Johnson said the new H-E-B training store at Peterson Health doesn’t just teach patients how to shop, the skills go far beyond visiting the store. She said skills like pushing a shopping cart also compare to tasks such as pushing a walker through the aisles at church or down hallways. Reaching high and low for items on shelves helps with balance and strength in other areas as well.
“So, they are exercising. It’s not just a barbell or weights, it’s actually doing something in an environment that simulates what they are used to,” Johnson said. “We try to determine what their daily life will be like when they return home and teach them skills according to that plan. We want you to be able to take care of yourself, so we adjust the plan to fit what that person is going to be doing when they are discharged.”
As specialists, Castillo said each Rehab Services team member utilizes the patient’s prognosis … age, injury or illness, support systems and individual motivation … to determine a plan of action and intensity of rehab training.
“We had a man come in recently to visit us. I have goose bumps thinking about him. He was someone who was one of the hardest working people I’ve ever seen,” Castillo said. “He had a pretty significant facial droop, and when he left, I could see some improvement, but there was still some more room for improvement. He had a lot of weakness on one side.”
Castillo said the man left the hospital in a wheelchair, and he was also trying to practice with a walker.
“When he came in for a visit, he had the most symmetric smile I’d ever seen and was walking with a cane,” Castillo said. “I was just blown away by the progress he made in just a few months after leaving here.”
According to Castillo, each patient is provided with skills training and a plan of action and many times, it is up to the patient to put in the work to achieve the goal of independence and success. In this case, Castillo said, the patient was determined and successful.
The patient Castillo was referring to is a stroke patient, who was treated in the emergency room and ultimately admitted to PRMC. He left a note during his recent visit about his experience with Peterson Health and Rehab Services.
“I was evaluated and deemed a good candidate for the Acute Rehab Unit. I started my therapy right away and there I met some incredibly committed people. I was encouraged and pushed in a stern, but respectful way. I shared personal stories with some of them and learned that you are people also that I could be friends with outside of the hospital,” the patient wrote. “In summary, I want you to know that you have my undying appreciation for the work you did for me. You are incredible human beings. From the bottom of my heart, I give you thanks.”
And, in the end, that’s the goal of each team member, Johnson said.
“When our patients come back and see us, it’s a reward in and of itself,” Johnson said.
To ensure success, Johnson said her team has created a “bridge” program to pass down to outpatient rehab staff.
“In order to take advantage of all of the good work that was done here (in the hospital) and continue that in outpatient setting, we try to build a bridge,” Johnson said. “A lot of that has to do with communication on what worked for each patient and where the patient is in their rehab journey and all of that is transferred to ACC outpatient, so they just pick up where we left off. We are seeing some really great results from that continuum of care.”
“It’s a written picture of them, if you will, of who they are, what they were doing when we got them and this is where we left off,” Castillo said.
The work is hard, for sure, for both the provider and the patient, but the rewards on all sides are great when success is achieved.
