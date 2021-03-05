DSHS to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Rocksprings, Crystal City

Local residents desiring the COVID-19 vaccine will have two mass clinic opportunities coming up next week in Rocksprings and Crystal City, cities located in the same trauma region as Kerr County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services will host a vaccination clinic Tuesday, March 9, in Rocksprings in Edwards County and another on Thursday, March 11, in Crystal City in Zavala County. (Both counties are contained in the same DSHS Trauma Service Region as Kerr County.)
At the time of this release, there are still appointment slots available. Registration will be closed as soon as those slots are filled.
To Sign Up
For individuals who do not have access to email or the internet, they may call DSHS Region 8 office at 210-949-2121 and staff will assist with the appointment scheduling.
Rocksprings Clinic: To sign up for the Rocksprings clinic using the online portal over the weekend, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DAAA92AA5FFCF8-edwards. Shots will be administered at the Rocksprings Fairgrounds Park Building, Highway 377 North in Rocksprings.
Crystal City Clinic: To sign up for the Crystal City clinic using the online portal, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DAAA92AA5FFCF8-zavala1. Shots in that clinic will be administered next Thursday in the Zavala County Nutrition Center, 1210 7th Avenue in Crystal City.
Appointments are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Currently, vaccines are available to 1A and 1B populations. This now includes school and daycare personnel. Those individuals are: people who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff members and bus drivers), and those who work at or for licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Group 1A includes health care workers and first responders, while 1B includes those older than 65 years of age and those between 18-64 years of age who have an underlying medical condition that makes them susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness.
Kerr County COVID-19 Update
As of Friday, March 5, Kerr County had the following counts:
• 89 ACTIVE CASES (2 more than yesterday’s report.)
• 4,082 RECOVERIES of local citizens who were confirmed positive for the illness, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects. (This number is the same as yesterday.)
• 82 FATALITIES of permanent Kerr County citizens due to COVID-19. (Unchanged since last report.)
• 3 HOSPITALIZATIONS today for treatment of COVID-19, according to Peterson Regional Medical Center. (1 more than yesterday’ report.)
To Register for a Local Vaccine
Citizens unable to drive or find transportation to other clinic locations in the DSHS Trauma Service Area may still register for a vaccine to be given locally in Kerr County, once a dose becomes available for them.
To register for the vaccine locally, call the Peterson Regional Medical Center Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Or, to complete the registration process online, visit the hospital system’s site online: https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth.
Peterson Health is currently prioritizing the distribution of vaccines by State of Texas mandate, including health care workers, residents of long-term facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people between 18 and 64 years of age who have a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
