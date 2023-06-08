Journal staff brings home hardware

On behalf of the staff at the Hill Country Community Journal, publisher Tammy Prout accepted numerous awards last week at the Texas Press Association annual conference held at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock.
“We are a small, dedicated staff, who works hard doing a job that we love,” Prout said. “While awards are not why we do the job, it did make me happy to call each one of our staff and share the news of how well we competed among our peers in a contest judged by other journalists.”
In all, the Journal was awarded four first place plaques, among five additional second through fourth place certificates. The showing landed the Kerrville hometown weekly newspaper in the second place overall spot for the Large Weekly Division of newspapers across the state in the Sweepstakes category, finishing behind the Fredericksburg Standard.
As has historically been the case, the Journal won first place awards in both the Sports Coverage and Sports Photography category.
“Billy Nabours (sports writer) and Brandy McCoy (sports photographer) make a great team,” Prout said. “We love kids and sports, so I think that our extensive coverage reveals that to our readers and was recognized by the judges. I am very proud of our overall product and the work they do for us.”
In the Sports Photography category, McCoy and former longtime Journal sports editor Stuart Cunyus teamed up for submissions, winning the top spot.
“Sports photography can get pretty routine - the ball carrier getting tackled, a jump shot, a track jump. Capturing the emotion of sport and different framing of the routine is not often done well and that’s what earned this entry top honors. The ‘Cold Bats’ shot is one example in this collection,” the judge wrote, speaking of an entry submitted by Cunyus of Tivy’s Adan Hernandez diving for a catch in a baseball game against New Braunfels Canyon.
In the Feature Writing category, the judge wrote “Great writing on two absolutely engrossing topics,” speaking of stories written by Prout on Rafael Tovar, who shared his experience as a Des Plaines Police Department investigator working the John Wayne Gacy serial killer case; and Vietnam War U.S. Marine veteran Dwight McDonald’s recollections of witnessing the Fall of Saigon while serving as a bodyguard for U.S. Ambassador Graham Martin.
The final first place award was presented for the Journal’s annual Tribute to First Responders special section.
The judge wrote “This section combines a wonderful appreciation for the community with good storytelling and graphics, providing and engaging and interesting pictures of first responders in the community.”
A second place finish was awarded to the Journal in the News Writing category.
Prout received a third place finish for an editorial highlighting the need and responsibility for shopping locally.
McCoy was honored with a third place finish for news photography, covering the 2022 Winter Storm Landon.
Columnist John Kerr received a fourth place finish in the Column Writing category, while the Journal finished fourth for Page Layout.
“The Large Weekly Division is a crowded field and I am proud to bring home these awards to our staff,” Prout said. “If you look at the overall effort, each one of our team was recognized with these awards and that’s what makes entering the contest worthwhile to me.”
Since opening its doors in 2005, the Hill Country Community Journal has been a member of the Texas Press Association and has earned many awards over the years, including being named a Sweepstakes winner in its first year.
“In the beginning, it was just Stuart (Cunyus) and I with a vision for providing thoughtful and comprehensive local coverage for our community,” Prout said. “Bonnie Arnold joined us shortly after and it was just the three of us for a long time. Over the years, staff as changed, but I am blessed to still be surrounded by people who see our initial vision and help me carry it out each week.”
