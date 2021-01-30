Focus on fitness ignited with new year

So, despite COVID, or maybe because of it, did you make a New Year’s resolution to find a place to work out and get healthier? That’s what usually happens about now. And Kerrville has several places that could help. In general, their owners/managers say finding the right “fit” is the best first step.
04 Strength garage gym
David and Lizzie Riley opened 04 Strength “garage gym” in early March 2017, and now are operating in their third location at 2610 Junction Hwy., Kerrville. David said they outgrew two previous locations, offering their “functional fitness” training sessions.
They offer classes six days/week, including 5:30 a.m. classes Mondays through Wednesdays, and Fridays; and as late as 6:30 p.m. three days/week.
“Nothing is off the table for what we do. And mostly what we do is train with standard dumbbells, plus we carry odd objects sometimes – most days it’s a combination,” he said.
Riley said with prospective/new students, first he or Lizzie talks to them about their current fitness level, age, health, and comfort working out.
So far they have about 60 percent men taking classes, and about 40 percent women, and an age range right now of 13 years to some in their 70s. All are equally intent on their personal fitness and for some, possible competitions.
“Our weights start at 1 pound, and go up from there,” Riley said.
The personalities of the adult students leads to impromptu contests at the end of some classes to try varying heavy weights on barbells one student at a time, to see – one more time – who improved their “score” or can lift the most weight.
Riley said there are hundreds of “functional fitness” competitions, and many of his students enjoy competing. At least two have been training to compete nationally the first weekend in February.
“Our weekday clients are usually less ‘hard core’,” Riley said. The couple works with one fulltime and two parttime employees for daytime classes.
This is not their only job; the Rileys both are fulltime teachers for Kerrville Independent School District. David is a math teacher at Tivy High and Lizzie is a second-grade teacher.
Costs for the classes are listed on the gym’s website www.04 strength; and Riley said they chose to ask clients to pay by the month, without written contracts.
He said they usually contact the Rileys by phone or email, or send messages to social media.
“If they come by in person to our gym, our biggest class days are Mondays and Wednesdays; and classes last 45 to 60 minutes. Our approximately 80 students include fire and EMS personnel and they have to juggle their different shifts,” he said. “Memberships are unlimited and people can be in multiple classes in a day.”
He said they are operating their gym literally in one side of a garage building, without air conditioning or heating, (“Rocky Balboa” type) but the east side has five garage doors and one set of glass entry doors. And so far, even into January, all the doors remain open for fresh air during classes, Riley said; and student’s exercise activities are keeping them warm enough.
“We do have a big propane heater we turn on, mainly to warm up the equipment. The floors are padded with ‘stall mats.’”
Their equipment includes “plates” that start at ½-pound and increase to 45 pounds; and “kettle bells,” round weights with handles on top at varying weights; and “squishy balls” weighing 6 to 150 pounds.
Riley said when a student needs to start with lighter equipment, he can start them stretching and warming up with a long piece of PVC pipe; and some use those without weights. Various sizes of wooden boxes are used, to work on stepping on and off.
“It’s always a marathon, not a sprint. Workouts mimic different things we do in life.”
For information, call (512) 736-3361 for David or (512) 997-8284 for Lizzie; or visit www.04 strength.com.
Salvation Army Kroc Center
Lance Wilke, fitness and wellness coordinator, said his “baby” right now at the Fitness Center is the “Fit4Life” program.
This is a free, year-long program focusing on four areas of wellness including the physical, spiritual, mental and helping others.
Participants have to qualify to be part of this program with two major medical conditions.
Applications for upcoming cycles are available at the welcome desk. The application for the summer 2021 cycle that runs May 1-Aug. 17, is due March 31 at the Kroc Center. Those who complete this program earn added activities, he said.
For others who want to pick a studio class, the options are numerous, ranging from AB Attack and Abs w/ Glutes, through Barre Joy, Boot Camp, Cardio Fusion, Chair Yoga, Funtastic, Gentle Myofascial, Indoor Cycling and Power Yoga, to “Quicksilver” (a class for seniors), Sculpt, Silverdancers, Stretch and Tone, Sunrise Barre, Tabata, TRX, Yoga and Zumba.
There are two classes, Water Aerobics and Water Tabata, that are possible because of the new inflatable and heated roof/housing over the lap pool outside.
Some of these classes start as early as 8:15 a.m.; a few are held in the evenings. Check the schedule for days and times.
Wilke said the Kroc Center is the first place here to offer “on-demand video classes.”
“We have hundreds of trademarked classes that can be streamed into a studio,” he said. “And group exercise is one of our big ‘draws’.”
He said the approximately 10 trainers are independent contractors and work with the Kroc staff to draw clients in. And each instructor teaches groups of 18-25 people at a time.
Each new annual member is allowed a free one-hour assessment and session with a certified personal trainer. And for a fee, a new member can get a one-on-one lesson on how to use the fitness equipment and machines safely and what they each do.
“We see a lot of new people in January and February; and try to promote annual memberships.
“Assessments start with what’s good for the client at that point. We start our personal training offers in January for a reason. We talk about what’s good for the client, and it’s up to the client to continue,” Wilke said. “Some come, pick the trainer’s brain and work out, while others come and do their own thing and leave.”
Wilke said one way to get information as a newcomer to regular exercise is to attend a monthly “Lunch and Learn,” especially one that he subtitles “Ask the trainer! A personal trainer Q&A Panel Discussion.” He planned one Jan. 26 with five trainer-speakers; and said these programs will be monthly again starting this spring, with free boxed salad lunches for the first 20 attendees.
Wilke said they also have periodic challenges to the general membership. The current example for March is to challenge members to lose 10 percent of their body weight in a certain time period. And the names of eight successful clients go into a hat, to award prizes at the end.
Another upcoming challenge is the “Route 66 Member Challenge” with registration April 19-28, for activities May 3-July 11. Participants will walk 200 miles on treadmills over 66 days, “a nostalgic trip through classic Americana.” Each day’s “travel” will be inspired each day with verses from the each of the Bible’s 66 books.
Wilke said in August through October they will hold “Couch to 5K,” a workout program of walking and running that finishes with participation in the Kroc’s annual Pumpkin Run.
Overall, Wilke said, “You can’t outrun a bad diet. It all starts with what’s on the fork. It’s a pretty effective combination if it’s diet changes and exercise.”
He advises “newbies” to first seek a doctor’s guidance about what to avoid and what to incorporate; talk about goals and after that, keep to consistency, patience and willingness to change.
He said the biggest mistakes are usually doing too much, too soon; and “best” is an exercise you do consistently and then adapt gradually to make it more challenging.
Peak Fitness
Duane Shortt, owner and general manager at Peak Fitness, said his fitness center at 1337 Bandera Hwy. is open 24/7 and somebody is there all the time.
Customers can check in automatically at the front desk, though now that comes with a thermometer for checking temperatures and hand sanitizer.
He has five contracted trainers, and a group exercise instructor.
“Basically we have one type of membership but different ways people can implement it, including individual to corporate or full “corporate wellness program.”
“Newbies” can get a tour of the facility, information on what to expect, advice on goals to set, and what kind of membership will benefit the individual based on one free consultation with a trainer.
“The trainer will call to set up a meeting; then discuss options, classes and programs,” he said.
Later the trainer may be available again for a fee.
“New people may ask about a specific activity or sport; or weight loss, or lean muscle, or strength,” he said. “I have more than 30 years’ experience and my staff a total of a lot of experience.
“Folks want a good quality of life and to stay healthy and be mobile. We talk to a lot of them about mobility and illness effects,” Shortt said. “There’s a little bit of intimidation there where it looks like everybody is ‘buff’ and in shape. That’s the wrong picture to send. It’s about feeling good and having healthy wellness.”
Peak also offers children’s sports.
Their 30,000 square-foot facility includes modern equipment and a 30-yard indoor field for agility, strength and balance activities.
“January 2021 was slower with New Year’s resolutions. But breathing better is a huge plus, and staying healthy by boosting your immune system.”
Peak asks for a completed physician’s release form; and “newbies” are told what to bring, how to dress and timing of activities.
Classes aren’t necessarily lengthy, often 35-40 minutes each
“Because we’re here 24/7, it takes all the excuses out. There’s somebody here to keep you company,” Shortt said.
The goal is to make the New Year’s resolution a part of the person’s life, a lifestyle change that continues into next year. Every membership level has access to the entire facility, including the “natatorium” for swimming activities, along with the hot tub and dry sauna there.
“If they stop exercising, they won’t stay at the same level for long. They have to make it all part of their lifestyle.”
Peak Fitness asks new members for an initiation fee, then seven levels of membership fees, plus the option of guest passes.
For more information, visit their location, or call 315-PEAK; or visit the website, www.KerrvillePeak. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.