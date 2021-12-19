Child foster care system needs help

The foster care system for children in Texas unfortunately is a necessity – for the safety and future of endangered children.
But the system also constantly needs more willing and qualified foster parents to be caregivers (and possible adoptive parents) for those children.
Krystle Ramsay, executive director at Ingram’s Hill Country Youth Ranch, said the supervision and care of foster children used to be a state process, including the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in the Bulverde area. And foster care in Kerr County is different now because the state moved to privatization.
Now SJRC is a contracting agency with the State of Texas.
Region 8A is now Bexar County, and the 26 counties around it are officially 8B.
The local Hill Country Youth Ranch is one such contracting care facility.
“If a child needs placement, the SJRC can notify us at the Youth Ranch, and send us a packet of information,” Ramsay said. “We review the packet and the child’s circumstances, as a ‘child-placing’ unit.”
The example she gave was of an eight-year-old grandson, who due to an extended family’s situation, the family couldn’t care for. In that case, Ramsay and the HCYR staff would seek a traditional family on this end who could care for the boy.
At the HCYR, they provide residential care and basic child services.
In their operation, there is a difference between a foster family, and a “treatment foster family.”
Ramsay said their “home study process” includes the husband and wife separately, then together, any other children age 12 and up, any adult children, the family’s pastors - “friends, family and everybody.”
“Children without placement happens. It would be great to have more families be ‘mission-minded’ and take in a ‘foster to adopt’ child,” she said.
At the HCYR facility, Ramsay said the present residential count is 58 children being cared for in 10 cabins. About 10 percent of those children were removed from situations in this local area, needing foster families; and about 50 percent are from Region 8 farther away.
“The advantage to children living at our homes is, we can have sibling groups stay together. That could be two to five kids. They may not live in the same cabin, but they would be on the same campus.”
She said children placed at the Youth Ranch can be cared for under two kinds of legal care – one, “permanent management conservatorship” and the other, “temporary managed care.”
When a child is placed under PMC, she said, about 75 percent of them are eligible to be placed under adoption.
The other 25 percent of the children are placed under plans for reunification, she said.
‘Foster to adoption’
Local residents John and Nikki Carlson took the big step years ago, in deciding to enter the foster care system and register to first be foster parents, on what John Carlson called “the foster to adoption” situation.
That was 14 years ago and Jonathan is now a fully adopted part of their family.
Carlson said one factor in their decision was that he learned a lot about the possible processes when he served on the local Kerr County Child Services Board, including that board’s support of the local “Rainbow Room” that can give foster children needed supplies that the state won’t pay for, including when they are new in the system.
Overall, that board functions to assist case workers and support funding for such things as eyeglasses and medical needs.
“Sometimes Kerr County kids are sent from here to someplace else to be ‘fostered;’ and other times kids from elsewhere are sent to Kerr County to stay in foster homes here,” Carlson said.
State contractor
Lauren Sides works in Bulverde at the home office of “SJRC Texas & Belong,” an organization that is contracted to help find placement as foster children for those removed from dangerous or unhealthy family situations, and placed in the foster care system by the State of Texas.
Sides said the Department of State Health Services officially divided Texas into numbered “Regions,” and while this state department previously managed the placement of foster children, since then the state-level operation moved to having contracts with various nonprofits to work on foster children placement through the work of “mobile case aides.”
The way the state’s DSHS divided Texas into regions, Kerr County is part of Region 8B. Sides described that as Bexar County and the San Antonio area at the center, and 26 other counties in a sort of “doughnut” around Bexar, being served by various agencies and nonprofits.
Sides said the “Belong” agency joined this system last April and launched their children’s services in October this year. There is no separate office for this in Kerr County.
“If a child is removed from a bad home situation in Kerr County, we try to place them in foster care also in Kerr County. And we try to keep siblings together when they are removed from their situation, so as to keep them with someone and somewhere familiar.”
Sides said there is a regional director, and county liaisons in Kerr, Comal, Bandera and other counties. And directors from the Bulverde office travel to Kerrville; and go to informational meetings like the Kerrville Noon Rotary whenever possible to educate the public about their services and the needs in the foster care system,
Those needs include, first and foremost, more qualified and willing adults to be available as foster care parents.
She said according to state statistics, there are nearly 60 children now in foster care in Kerr County.
“We have a ‘prevention department,’ too, and those people work one on one with families to try to prevent the situations that lead to children being removed from their homes.
“The prevention people go to people’s homes or work virtually with parents,” Sides said. “We have about 120 employees and many of them work remotely.”
She said the SJRC website for more information is www.sjrcbelong.org.
