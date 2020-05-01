Kerrville man dies after being struck by vehicle

A Kerrville man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle while he was walking across Sidney Baker on his way to work Wednesday morning, according police.
Kerrville Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker.
“The victim, William Tinsley, 61 years of age, was a Kerrville resident and was on his way to work at Home Depot when he was struck,” Lamb said. “He suffered serious injuries and was transported by Kerrville EMS to Peterson Regional Medical Center.”
Lamb said PRMC emergency department staff were able to stabilize Tinsley after “an extensive effort” before he was flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center by air ambulance.
“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr. Tinsley passed away from his injuries later that evening,” Lamb said.
According to Lamb, police were able to obtain video evidence of the accident from a nearby business for review.
“It showed that Mr. Tinsley was in the cross walk and had the right-of-way when he was struck by the pickup,” Lamb said.
The driver of the pickup truck involved in the accident is a 24-year-old Center Point resident, who reportedly stayed on the scene and was interviewed by KPD officers, Lamb said.
“He was issued a citation for Failing to Yield the Right-of-Way and released from the scene,” Lamb said. “Additional charges are likely, pending the results of the on-going investigation.”
Lamb said KPD officers are continuing the view and evidence and will submit the findings of their investigation to the district attorney’s office upon completion.
