5-year-old boy drowns at Flat Rock Lake Park

Kerrville Police Department officers, along with Kerrville Fire Department personnel, responded to the 3300 block of Riverside Drive regarding a reported drowning on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at about 12:43 p.m.
"First responders arrived and learned that a 5-year-old boy had fallen in the Guadalupe River while fishing with his parent. The child’s father immediately dove into the water, but was unable to locate the child. Visibility in the water was extremely limited due to the recent heavy rains," KPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said. "KFD Technical Rescue Team divers began dive operations and at about 2:43 p.m. The child’s body was recovered from the river. The child was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace J.R. Hoyne."
"The Kerrville Police Department wishes to thank the Kerrville Fire Department, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department and Game Wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their assistance during this tragic event. The Kerrville Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this child," Lamb said.
