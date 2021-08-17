Young artists transform trash into art

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority teamed up with the Hill Country Arts Foundation and Riverside Nature Center to highlight the prevalence of trash in our waterways and give litter a new life through art.
This year, UGRA’s “18th Annual River Clean Up” is being held as an on-your-own event during July through October. Volunteers who conducted cleanups in July were asked to set aside interesting trash items so they could be used during two art workshops. Other unique found items were also amassed to add to the materials available.
During the week of July 26, instructor and artist Phyllis Garey led young artists through a weeklong assemblage workshop at HCAF.
Eleven students ranging in age from 9-15 worked diligently during the week to create both collaborative and individual pieces. Garey encouraged the students to evaluate the items for their shape, texture, color, and size and guided the artists though a variety of age-appropriate techniques to create mobiles, sculptures, paintings, and tribal designs.
Garey also discussed stewardship of the Guadalupe River and the organisms that rely on a healthy river with the students. A reception to view the final pieces of art was held at the HCAF at the conclusion of the workshop. Several of the pieces were then moved to the UGRA lobby and will be on display until the end of September. Stop by the UGRA building at 125 Lehmann Dr. anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to view the artwork.
An additional follow-up workshop was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Riverside Nature Center as part of their weekly summer Nature Night series. Children, parents, and grandparents worked together to use items collected during the River Clean Up to create mobiles in just one hour.
It is not too late to participate in the Annual River Clean Up. This on-your-own event can be conducted in small groups, at your own pace, and when you have time between now the end of October.
UGRA will support your cleanup by providing supplies and coordinating trash drop off areas. Volunteers will also receive an Annual River Clean Up t-shirt, other freebies provided by our community partners, and be eligible for the prize drawing to be held in November.
Visit www.ugra.org/major-initiatives/river-clean-up for complete details and to sign up today.
