A heavily-laden day for county leaders on Monday included hearing plans for new hangars at the airport, a presentation on upcoming eclipse events, a Memorial Day ceremony update, leasing the old juvenile detention center, and approving Jill Shackelford to continue at aggregate production operation meetings.
Starting off Kerr County Commissioners Court was Commissioner Pct. 4 Don Harris, noting a successful Beast Blast fundraiser for the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department last Saturday. County Judge Rob Kelly praised the Elections Department headed by Bob Reeves for smooth operations.
Airport operations
City/county Airport manager Mary Rohrer described changes in plans to install new hangars, with its “twists and turns” which meant switching from t-hangars to row hangars, given the price and funding available.
Kelly noted, ”This is a change from the old t-hangar project that we had in our budget, to the new row hangar project, because TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) had a grant, then there was no grant, and now they have a grant. We have to iron out the technicalities and ... we should be able to take action at the next meeting.”
Rohrer said. “We have 30 pilots on our waiting list, so there is a demand for more hangars.”
She gave a slide show and handouts, discussing that the original plan for additional t-hangars - which were prevalent at the airport - were being changed to row hangars.
While the t-hangars were designed to have aircraft lined up side by side and facing front to back, the now-proposed row hangars had aircraft parked side by side (wing to wing) and facing the same direction.
In 2019, the project initially was to cost $900,000, later became inflated to nearly $1.7 million.
“We reduced the scope by half, and learned how to be more efficient,” she added.
They cut the plans from 10 hangars to four, with more room for clients to build private hangars in the future.
Airport Board President Mark Mosier added that the new hangar doors were increased in width from 40 to 48 feet across to give room for corporate aircraft and a “better mix” of hangar options.
During the meeting, the court met the newest member of the airport board, Robert Hamm, who Rohrer described as someone who “gets things done.” He has had 46 years in aviation work and is a United States Air Force veteran.
Aggregate liaison
A line of speakers came to court in favor of keeping the services of Jill Shackelford to lead and facilitate meetings between aggregate production operators in east Kerr County and the nearby residents.
An advisory council meets regularly about every other month to discuss their problems, and it seems that the public and the operators are pleased with Shackelford’s performance.
Kelly said she was good at troubleshooting issues with the homeowners, and has tried to keep everything peaceful, and “remarkably amicable.” The last action of the court was to pay her $500/meeting, and there was one more meeting in the agreed term.
Frances Lovett said, “We as citizens owe our gratitude to the court, for having walked a tightrope between all aggregates’ interests and local citizens, culminating when we agreed to an aggregate advisory council, and now a lot has been resolved.”
Lovett added that they still need to keep Shackelford to steer them to what is possible and reasonable.
“The time she spends between meetings, coordination, and chasing down complaints,” Lovett added. “While the people need the aggregate materials, they also need to be free of pollution and other hazards, and Shackelford has helped establish relationships among the parties and come up with solutions. Her knowledge and experience of the field was invaluable.” Lovett added that Shackelford solicited best management practices and offered efficient solutions, making everyone happy.
Arthur Galindo, R.A. Materials plant manager near Comfort, agreed that Shackelford has brought experience with public relations that had been lacking.
“She was able to discuss with neighbors and find new ways to manage things,” he said. “She communicates with me three or four times between each meeting ... and works together to have a peaceful discussion of issues and resolve them. She is doing a wonderful job.”
Stan Kubenka said there was one word for her - solutions, that she was “truly a working consultant,” helping, with compliance, environmental issues.
“She is a bargain,” he said.
Carrie Potter noted, “Jill is a class act, and runs a tight ship.”
Hill Country Alliance program director Cliff Kaplan also agreed, adding that Shackelford is “Setting a path for other counties.”
Harris said, “We got what we paid for.”
Kelly added that she had given more than expected by solving problems.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson said, “She’s a key component.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew questioned his remark.
“Don’t we know enough yet to do without her?” he asked.
Galindo said she was expert at changing people’s attitudes, weeding out misinformation and distrust by bringing people together, and using “language that everyone understands.”
Kubenka said that before Shackelford, at meetings, “We just had a lot of yelling.”
The court agreed to continue thinking about her role. Letz suggested they visit with her on how long she thought she would be needed and how they would carry on afterwards.
Solar eclipses will draw visitors
William “Dub” Thomas, county emergency management coordinator described how the annular solar eclipse, Oct. 14, 2023; and later total solar eclipse, April 8, 2024, will draw huge crowds to Kerrville and Ingram, which are on a direct path for viewing these two events.
The total eclipse will be a world-wide event and people from all over will arrive. Thomas said that the first eclipse will be a “first trial run” for the second, much larger event.
An annular eclipse is one where the sun’s outer edges are visible, creating a “ring of fire,” while the total eclipse will create complete darkness.
He added that the next big total eclipse will not be until 2045.
Thomas said that it will be an excellent opportunity for education, and that schools could take advantage.
However he said, going by the last eclipse, in Nebraska, there may be a huge influx of people, possibly as many as 100,000 to 150,000 visiting to catch a glimpse. Traffic may become a major problem.
“It will be worse than a hurricane,” he said, since people coming will need fuel, places to stay and eat. “It will be hectic.”
There will be a committee to start planning how to handle the circumstances.
Upcoming event votes
The court voted unanimously to allow homecoming festivities for Center Point High School at Lions Park on October 26. This would include games, a bonfire and parade, modeled on the success of the event in 2021.
Kelsi Bigott, community relations for MHDD, requested permission to place mental health awareness signs at the court house lawn, since May is Mental Health Awareness month. The court said they already approved the signage.
Memorial Day plans
Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez reported that the annual Memorial Day event plans are “all going well.”
It will start at 10 a.m., with Jeff Harris as emcee, Kelly giving opening remarks, and Belew offering the invocation and benediction.
The Tivy High School Jr. ROTC will present colors, and keynote speech will be given by Lt. Gen. Mike Oates.
Sgt. Eric Hargin of Texas State Troopers will play Amazing Grace on bagpipes and Gipson will carry the county wreath. Poppies will be handed out, the Hill Country Honor Guard will do rifle volleys, and Taps will be played by George Eychner.
Sanchez said the courthouse will be open for the public to use rest rooms from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The county IT department will record the ceremony for those who cannot attend.
A report was presented by the Veterans Council member Gary Noller, who said they held a high regard for the work Sanchez has been doing. He noted an example of a veteran she helped who barely had enough income to pay rent.
She was able to get him five years’ back pay and reestablish his benefits.
“She has made a huge difference in this veteran’s lifestyle,” Noller said.
Noller said there will be major changes this year on Veterans Day, making it a community-wide event with a parade and festivities, including a new route going down Cully Drive to Louise Hays Park.
Jeff Harris said that it will be a big celebration, held Nov. 12, with fun activities, inviting veterans organizations and adding other groups to the parade such as the Naval Base and the border patrol.
Juvenile Center lease
There was only one sealed bid to lease the former juvenile detention center, submitted by Rite of Passage.
Kelly, who credited Gipson, who is an appraiser, for the idea of renovating and renting the long-idle building, said the process had been ongoing for the past two years.
“It’s quite a coup to put the property back in service,” Kelly said. “We thought we would tear it down and build a courthouse annex. It shows that the county is a good steward of its property.”
The court accepted the bid unanimously.
Border Terrier Club
Hill Country Youth Event Center manager Jake Williamson received approval to allow the Border Terrier Club of America use of the dog park side of Flat Rock Lake for the Earth Dog Trials part of their event, March 17-19, 2024.
“They selected us as the top place to go to, because we fill their needs,” Williamson said.
They will be conducting earth dog hunts, and needed to dig tunnels for hiding. Flat Rock Lake Park has unused areas that are overgrown, “perfect for what they would like,” Williamson added.
The tunnels would be about 12 inches deep, but will not damage the riparian areas. They will be filled back in after the event. They expect about 400 animals participating, and the public will be welcome to watch.
Plat revisions
The court approved the various plats and revisions on the agenda such as the Paloma Ranch and YO Headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.