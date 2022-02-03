Sheriff, KCOEM issues 'Shelter in Place' warning

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and the Kerr County Office of Emergency Management have issued a "Shelter in Place" order for county residents due to deteriorating road conditions.
For those without power or shelter, a Warming Station has been opened at First United Methodist Church.
Freezing rain is expected throughout the day and overnight, adding to the dangerous road conditions.
Citizens are urged to stay off the roadways and stay safe.
