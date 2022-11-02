‘America’s Sweetheart’ speaks at KEDC forum

While the world watched a confident, talented and charismatic gymnast dominate the 1984 Olympics, it was the story behind 16-year-old Mary Lou Retton’s stellar performance that she still shares today to encourage and motivate others.
Retton was the headline speaker at the Kerr Economic Development Corporation’s Business & Innovartion Forum held Thursday on the campus of Schreiner University.
Within seconds of taking the stage, the nearly 100 guests in attendance could see how she earned the name of “America’s Sweetheart.” As she charmed the crowd, she also shared her inspirational story.
Before she began speaking, video clips of her appearance in the 1984 Olympics were played for the audience.
“What you saw was never supposed to happen,” Retton said. “I wasn’t supposed to be there and I certainly wasn’t supposed to do that, because you see gold medalists in gymnastics weren’t supposed to come from America. American gymnasts weren’t supposed to come from West Virginia, which is where I am from. And, having knee surgery just six weeks earlier, I wasn’t even supposed to be at the Olympics.”
She went on to share the unconventional way she made it to the Olympic stage and how she refused to be denied the opportunity, despite seemingly unsurmountable challenges.
“I was born and raised in a little coal mining town in the hills of West Virginia,” Retton said. “Not the hotbed of gymnastics, let’s just say.”
Retton said her physique was not that of a normal gymnast either.
“My own Coach, Bela Karolyi, said ‘Mary Lou, you’re not quite a butterfly’,” Retton said.
Retton said her journey required her to take risks and get out of her comfort zone.
“My big break came in 1983 at a competition in Reno, Nevada,” Retton said. “It wasn’t that important of a competition, but I had to post scores, so I was there. And, Bela (Karolyi) was there. He had defected to the United States from back in those days, it was Communist Romania, and hadn’t been in the country very long.”
Retton said she absolutely knew the former gymnastic coach of famed Olympian Nadia Comaneci, who was the first gymnast to receive a perfect score in 1976 under Karolyi’s tutelage.
“But, what I didn’t know was that he was watching me,” Retton said. “After the competition, he came up to me and tapped me on the shoulder. I looked up at him and I was in complete awe. This is the coach that made my Olympic inspiration, Nadia Comaneci, a champion.”
Retton said she remembers the 1976 Summer Olympics vividly, which is when Comaneci earned the perfect score.
“I was glued to the television set, watching this little girl. Her name was Nadia and she was from this very different country called Romania and she was doing all these amazing things with her body,” Retton said.
Retton said she was the youngest of five, very athletic, children.
“After watching Nadia, it clicked for me, even at six years old. I knew that is what I want to do and there is an actual name for it,” Retton said. “So, here I am looking up at the man that created my inspiration. He says to me, Mary Lou, you come with me and I will make you an Olympic champion.”
She said she was just amazed that he knew her name.
“Another amazing part of the story is that we did not come from great means and my parents would go and support me at these competitions, if they could drive to it,” Retton said. “But, they happened to be at this competition in Reno, which means they flew, which was a rarity.”
She said Karolyi sat down with her parents in Reno and convinced them that he could coach Retton to an Olympic championship.
“Opportunities like that didn’t happen to people like me,” Retton said. “But, it did.”
She said she returned home to Fairmont, W.V. with her parents, where they discussed Karolyi’s offer.
“After talking about it until we were blue in the face, I was going to go, they weren’t going, but I was going to get to go,” Retton said. “It was a very tough decision, because we were a very close-knit family.”
And, at the age of 14, Retton said she packed up “everything I owned, which was not much” and we loaded up the van and drove to Houston, Texas, where Karolyi’s gym was located.
“You talk about culture shock,” Retton said. “I was going to be living with a family that I had never met, training with girls I didn’t know and I was going to be working with a coach I couldn’t even understand.”
She said she went from being an elite gymnast in West Virginia to being fourth or fifth in the little group she was training with.
“That was the piece I was missing,” Retton said. “I had no one to compete with every day. I can remember a gymnast doing a vault and I would slap them a high five, but while they were walking back, I was thinking to myself I could do it better. We pushed each other. It was healthy competition.”
She said they trained eight hours a day, beginning at 7 am. to 11 a.m. They went to school from noon until 3 p.m. and then were back at the gym from 5-9 p.m.
Retton said the moment her life changed occurred also in 1983 when she was tapped to step in as an alternate to the prestigious American Cup competition in New York City.
“I figured I would go, sit in the stands at Madison Square Garden, shoot the breeze and watch everybody else. This was going to be a learning experience for me,” Retton said. “I had never competed against the best in the world and I was like a sponge taking it in.”
The night before the competition was set to begin, Retton said the Number 1 gymnast at the time, Dianne Durham, pulled a muscle in her hip and she couldn’t compete.
“I can remember Bela coming into my hotel room and he said, Mary Lou, this is your chance, don’t let me down,” Retton said.
She said she has always worked well under pressure and understood that this was an opportunity of a lifetime. She said she had nothing to lose, because no one knew who she was and not much was expected of her as a substitute.
“But, if I did well, it would open up a huge door for me,” Retton said. “And, I am happy to say that I did win that American Cup that year. I was able to win that meet, because I was prepared. So, when you see that door of opportunity looking you right in the face, go through it. I know you are scared, because we don’t know what is on the other side, but you have to take those risks. Run through that door. I did, and it really set me up. The next month, I was on the cover of International Gymnast Magazine and people knew who I was now.”
While she had earned respect and notoriety, Retton said she knew that she needed to win another big meet and step out of her comfort zone once again.
“We spend most of our lives living in our comfort zone, avoiding risks, avoiding the unknown and avoiding the potential to fail,” Retton said. “Why? Because it’s easy and it’s safe, but in order to get ahead, you’ve got to go outside of your comfort zone.”
So, Retton flew to Tokyo, Japan to compete in Chunichi Cup in 1983.
“It’s a very difficult competition, because the equipment is terrible, you’re being judged by judges that have no reason to favor you, different food and water,” Retton said. “I mean, I’m 14 years old and living on rice and the jet lag, so all of these things come into play, but I overcame all of these to win that Chunichi Cup. And, when I did that, folks, that’s when it did really unbelievable things for my confidence.”
She said that the people that can succeed outside of their comfort zone are those that become champions in their respective fields or sports.
“It’s true in the world of athletics. It’s true in business. It’s true in every-day life,” Retton said.
By now, Retton had earned her spot on the United States Olympic Gymnastics Team, which was set to compete in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in six months.
As part of her obligations to Karolyi, Retton said she and other gymnasts would travel with him to conduct training clinics around the state and unfortunately, during one training clinic, she severely injured her knee.
“I placed first in the Olympic trials. My ticket to Los Angeles is literally in my bag and this doctor is telling me that I have to have surgery six weeks before I am supposed to compete in the Olympics,” Retton said. “It was relatively easy surgery, but I only had six weeks to recover.”
She said the doctors were not very optimistic about her chances, but she was determined and diligent in her rehab and training, which allowed her to make the trip with her Olympic teammates in July of 1984.
“When I was in the running for the all-around competition, it was between me and Ecaterina Szabo. I had to score two perfect 10s on my last two events to win that,” Retton said.
She said she earned her first 10 on the floor competition. Szabo, however, left an opening for Retton on her final event, which was the uneven parallel bars, where Szabo did not stick the landing.
“It was a sliver of daylight for me,” Retton said. “It was my time to seize the moment.”
Retton said her final event to determine the All Around Champion, was the vault.
“I told myself that this next three seconds was going to determine whether I win the Olympics or not,” Retton said. “I get the green light from the judge. I run down. I hit the vault. In the video, I’m smiling coming down, because I knew I was going to be able to control the landing.”
And she did. The rest is history. Retton was the gold medalist in the individual all-around competition, as well as winning two silvers and two bronze medals in the individual events.
The next thing she knew, Retton was the first woman featured on the front of the Wheaties cereal box and was featured on the covers of multiple magazines.
But, she reminded all in attendance, that she was not supposed to be there. All of the odds were against her, from her meager upbringing to her knee surgery, but Retton said her lesson was in perseverance, hard work and belief in herself.
“You can avoid taking risks and meeting challenges, those are the things that are dangerous to your comfort zone,” Retton said. “But taking those risks and meeting those challenges head on, and not being afraid to fail will pay off. That’s what it took for me to stand on that medal stand.”
The Business & Innovation Forum, hosted by the KEDC, featured a full day of events, beginning at 8 a.m., where attendees were able to participate in the Texas Office of the Governor Small Business Forum.
After lunch, local professionals provided a panel discussion on money management; and, Dr. Craig Rotter, executive director of the Texas Rural Leadership Program at Texas A&M, provided a presentation entitled “Identity and its role in Leadership.”
By all accounts, the forum was a significant success on its own merit, with Retton providing the icing on the cake for participating guests.
