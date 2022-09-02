Sister Marge’s legacy lives on

When Sister Marge Novak, a Franciscan Sister and Family Nurse Practitioner arrived in Kerrville in 1995 she brought a vision to create a medical mission to serve the needs of the poor and needy without insurance, or who could not afford medical care in the community.
Along with co-founder Sister Mary Ann Giardiana, they opened the doors of Raphael Clinic on Aug. 7, 1997. In the beginning they were only open one evening a week. Eight months later, due to the growing demand, the clinic increased services to four days a week. They gained 501(c)3 status shortly afterward.
Originally housed in the Notre Dame Catholic School gymnasium, volunteers every week provided medical services to patients. In October 1997 the clinic moved to a site built by Chet Whatley on Sidney Baker.
After a successful financial campaign, the clinic built its own “home” and moved to its current location at 1807 Water Street on the Guadalupe River and River Trail in August 2001.
The two sisters operated the clinic with volunteers until about 10 years ago when both began having health issues and a new executive director, Ken Zysko, joined their effort.
Zysko, a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, a retired attorney, carried the clinic through the six to eight month transition period when the sisters left.
“I volunteered to set up the corporation for clinic and was involved from the beginning,” Zysko said.
“The sisters asked me to take on responsibility for the things they were doing. They owed their allegiance to the church and needed help through that difficult time of transitioning the clinic.”
Zysko said he helped Sister Marge move to a nunnery in Wisconsin and Sister Marianne moved to Houston when he came onboard.
“The board of directors asked me to continue to serve,” Zysko said.
The clinic continued to grow and flourish and serve the underserved in the community under Zysko’s guidance.
“We had a difficult time during the COVID pandemic, but we were very fortunate. We shut down for only two weeks but continued to serve clients with a smaller staff. Our volunteers did not come in, now we are seeing some returning,” Zysko added.
It took a long time to get to the point that we were back to the same levels of staff and volunteers, he added.
Zysko announced his retirement earlier and Albert Vasquez was hired as the new ED.
“I really miss working,” Zysko said, “but I knew it was time for me to retire.”
Zysko officially retired in early July.
“I feel blessed with the responsibility to help lead our clinic with the love and vision that Sister Marge and Sister Marianne founded the clinic with,” Vasquez said.
“The clinic has a great team, all working together to provide medical care with a Christian spirit to lift our community. This clinic is a collective effort from our staff, volunteers, donors and the community.”
Vasquez also announced that volunteer nurse practitioner Capt. Alex Garza, U.S. Public Health Service retired, has returned to the clinic in August. Garza has volunteered at the clinic for 22 years. His journey to the clinic also started as a parishioner at Notre Dame and as a supporter of Sister Marge and Sister Marianne. His experience includes post-surgical care, intensive care and inspections of healthcare facilities.
“We have welcomed him back with open arms and we are very thankful for his return to Raphael Clinic,” Vasquez said.
Raphael Clinic celebrated 25 years of the clinic’s mission. Ken Zysko was honored for his years of service to the clinic. The Kerr County Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon-cutting. Food, cake, music, door prizes and tours of the clinic were provided to the attendees.
The mission of Raphael Clinic is to improve the healthcare and quality of life for qualified low income, uninsured adults of Kerr County and the surrounding counties by providing free physical and mental healthcare, medications and health education in a Christian environment that promotes a patient-centered culturally sensitive healthcare model.
For more info on the Raphael Clinic go to www.raphaelclinic. org.
