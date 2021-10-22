City, KPA! to host ‘Snip & Chip’ event

The City of Kerrville and Kerrville Pets Alive! have teamed up for a “Snip & Chip” program to provide resources for cat and dog spay/neuter surgeries and microchipping.
On Oct. 23 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m., Kerrville residents may visit the Kerrville Pets Alive! office at 414 Clay Street in Kerrville to receive a free $100 certificate. The certificate may be redeemed at Kerrvile Vet Clinic, located 1869 Junction Highway, before March 31.
A total of 30 certificates will be issued (one per household) to City of Kerrville residents only and proof of residency will be required.
Certificates are good for $100 toward the spay or neuter surgery of one cat or dog.
Pet owners will be responsible for any excess expenses related to the surgery. Kerrville Vet Clinic has the right to deny any surgery for medical and safety reasons.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal welfare charity serving Kerr County. KPA’s mission is to save homeless cats and dogs from euthanasia by providing education, resources and support.
Tax-deductible monetary donations may be made via the Kerrville Pets Alive! website, www.kerrvillepetalive.org. Mailed donations should be sent to KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste, 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Tx, 78028.
For more information, email: info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
