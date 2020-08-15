Peterson staff earns new ‘Stroke Certification’

The staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center, especially in the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit, recently were notified that the hospital has earned an “Acute Stroke Ready Certification” for their policies and procedures in treating possible stroke victims.
“Dustin English in the ER and Kaysi Garrett in the ICU were instrumental in the development of this certification,” said Sharon Keith, R.N. in the ER. “We obtained the criteria to meet the requirements; and they together developed policy and procedures; set up a committee to monitor and decide what we needed to change and create; collect data; and do ongoing chart reviews and training to improve our system.”
Keith said English and Garrett developed new order sets, education house-wide and for the community; and education with the Emergency Medical Services.
“This certification assures we are doing ‘best practice’ for our stroke patients,” Keith said. “If someone meets the criteria for stroke, things happen immediately, Time is brain. We only have a few hours to get the medication to the patient from the onset of symptoms, so it is very important when the symptoms start, that the patients get to the hospital immediately.”
English said they could have done this before, but PRMC CEO Cory Edmondson pushed them into the certification process more quickly.
“We already did a lot of this before, especially in ER protocols, but not ‘house-wide’ before, for the whole in-patient process,” English said.
This certification to be “Acute Strike Ready” is aimed at rural hospitals, English said.
Garrett said the central goal is to prepare a stroke patient to have the hospital staff administer “tPA Alteplase.”
That’s a 60-minute window from arrival to administering the medication, to be effective, they agreed. Overall, medical personnel have four hours from onset of symptoms, to give the patient the medication that dissolves a blood clot in the brain.
Garrett said if a person has symptoms of a stroke, he or she needs to be heading to the ER now; and either the patient or a family member needs to call and alert the “Rapid Response Team” that the patient is coming in.
Symptoms for
community information
The main symptoms of an impending stroke the public needs to know are:
• Get to the hospital quickly;
• Face droop;
• Arm drift (weakness);
• Slurred speech.
“The time to get here is as quickly as possible,” Garrett said; and English added, “Come in as soon as you start having symptoms.”
They said it can happen at any age of anybody, but strokes are more prevalent in those 60 and older.
A stroke is literally a blood clot trapped in the brain; and it deprives the brain of oxygen.
Keith said, “People keep thinking it will go away, and they wait too long to come in. This is huge because stroke is one of the leading causes of death. And it’s one of the leading causes of disability in the United States, and the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.”
In Kerrville, the Emergency Room has 43 nurses and 20 beds, plus paramedics on the staff; and 12 ICU beds. And about 30,000 people per year are treated at PRMC.
Work to get certification
At the beginning, Keith said, they were looking at improvements in their Rapid Response Team, and patient care and responses. It grew to striving to be certified.
“There were a lot of people in interdisciplinary training,” she said.
Garrett called it a long process that involved everybody.
They said after cardiac procedures, patients are immobilized in bed and “floor nurses” have to respond.
All the work to get the certification took English and Garrett and their team one year to complete. They got a packet of requirements, 50-60 pages; and the metrics and multiple steps they had to meet. Whether a patient is a walk-in or an inpatient, the Peterson staff has 60 minutes to give a stroke patient the needed medication.
There were education requirements, some of which they already had and some they will have to get. Besides the policies and procedures, they also were directed to provide community education on stroke prevention.
They said the eventual 4-inch notebook was considered one protocol, but with six sections inside it. They included:
• Blood pressure – control the pathway;
• Blood Glucose – continue to control the pathway;
• Temperature and oxygenation;
• Acute Dysphasia screening;
• Inclusion / exclusion decision on the medication;
• Consents – to administer the medication.
All that data, policies and procedures had to electronically recorded, saved, and sent electronically to the DNV, plus a video chat with the surveying team (because of COVID).
English said they are to be inspected in person next January.
Garrett said there also has to be more education for other departments, including radiology, the labs, and pharmacy, so they all are fluent in every department with the procedures.
They said once a patient in Kerrville is stabilized, their main contacts are at Methodist Hospital and Baptist Hospital, both in San Antonio.
They already have a transport agreement with EMS for local patients to get to San Antonio as there is no neurosurgeon in Kerrville. PRMC has In-Touch Tele-Neurology for communication, to talk to a neurologist who administers the medical transfer.
“The Kerrville area has neurologists, but they’re not available 24 hours a day,” Garrett said. “So ED providers and hospitalists also had to be educated on this.”
PRMC does have much of the necessary equipment to provide 24-hour care, including cat-scan capabilities.
Garrett and English said, “We had to provide a quarter’s worth of data on patients treated in Kerrville, to show how effective our protocols are, and if we have been meeting our requirements in a timely manner.
“The entire staff of hospital employees had to take training here online, about symptoms, danger signs, and when more help is needed,” English said. “And there is more extensive training required for the Emergency Department staff and “In-patient Rapid-Response Team.”
English continues to be “stroke coordinator” at PRMC, and Garrett the “in-patient stroke coordinator.”
So far, English and Garrett have a paper certificate that says it’s good for six months, until mid-December.
The certificate says this certification “integrates certain requirements of the CMS Conditions of Participation for Hospitals, and Guidelines of the Brain Attack Coalition and Recommendations of the American Stroke Association.”
They’re expecting a real three-dimensional “trophy” that can be displayed in the local hospital, but it has to come from DNV GL – Healthcare, which stands for “Det Norske Veritas – Germanischer” in concert with the American Heart Association.
The health care accreditation service has both an international presence in Norway and Germany; and offices in Milford, Ohio; and Katy, Texas.
Lisa Winters, spokesperson for PRMC, said this certification sets the local hospital apart from other facilities, as they have had extensive training and passed the survey, proving their ability to offer stroke assessment and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.