Kerrville man faces kidnapping charges

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to track down and arrest Adrian Ornelas, 28, of Kerrville, on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the KCSO Criminal Investigation Division received information on Oct. 16 about an alleged aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon that had taken place in Kerr County.
“The alleged victim made credible claims supported by evidence that she had been kidnapped, held against her will, and assaulted by a male suspect,” Leitha said. “After interviewing the victim and others connected to the incident, investigators obtained an arrest warrant.”
Leitha said investigators were able to trace Ornelas to an address in Bexar County, where he was taken into custody after a multiple-hour standoff with law enforcement officers from KCSO CID and the Department of Public Safety Special Response Team.
“This is a disturbing case,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We are pleased to have Mr. Ornelas in custody. The crimes alleged to have been perpetrated by this suspect are personal, violent, and shocking. Through three counties and multiple days, our CID investigators have started the process of getting justice for this victim,” Leitha said.
“We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol, DPS Criminal Investigation Division, DPS Special Response Team, and Medina County Sheriff’s Office in making this arrest.”
Ornelas remains in custody at the Kerr County Jail, where is being held pending a $500,000 bond.
Leitha said additional charges may be added as this investigation continues, and as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
