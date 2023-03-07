The Kerrville Chalk Festival announced that the Kerrville Public School Foundation will be the beneficiary of funds raised by the annual Festival on Oct. 14-15, 2023.
The proceeds will help further excellence through innovative classroom projects and technology.
The purpose of the Festival is to advocate for art and education by providing a family-oriented community event in the heart of downtown. Each year a local arts or education focused nonprofit is featured at the Festival. “Partnering with the Festival this year is going to make a significant impact for our organization and the students we serve. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Cailloux Foundation on this memorable community event and are thankful for their support of Kerrville ISD schools,” said Katie Fineske, KPSF board president.
One of the most important aspects of the KPSF is to enrich the learning experience for Kerrville ISD students by giving teachers additional resources for classrooms.
For example, KPSF recently gave an award to Nimitz Elementary for their Second Grade Loves Science Project. The goal of the grant was to add hands-on components for classrooms including microscopes, solar system models, weather stations and life-cycle models.
Another successful program that KPSF helped support was the installation of an Outdoor Learning Lab at Starkey Elementary. The project included a weatherboard, raised vegetable gardens, animal habitats, a root viewer and an earth science station. The lab allows teachers to actively engage students in science curriculum and provide additional opportunities for math and language arts instruction.
“We are proud to name the Kerrville Public School Foundation as our beneficiary for 2023. Their organization provides important resources to students and teachers in the community,” said Festival Director Katharine Boyette.
More than 60 artists will create large-scale chalk drawings directly on the pavement of Peterson Plaza.
Kerrville’s downtown will transform into a festive display of street paintings by local and regional artists, as well as invited guest artists from around the United States. The two-day Festival will also include free activities for children, live music and food and drink from Hill Country food trucks.
The Festival will happen rain or shine. Admission to the event is free. Sponsors for the event help make this possible and are recognized at the Festival.
The Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville is the founding sponsor for the Festival. Space is limited on Peterson Plaza with sponsorships available for reservation now.
For more information about the benefits of becoming a sponsor, about volunteering, or about participating as an artist, go to KerrvilleChalk.org, email info@KerrvilleChalk.org, or call (830) 895-5222. Visit and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook page for periodic updates.
