After consulting with his fellow commissioners, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, on Aug. 10, announced the four finalists being considered for appointment to the Kerr County commissioner position for Precinct 2. An appointment is necessary because sitting Commissioner Tom Moser is retiring with 1.5 years remaining in his term.
The four finalists are, in alphabetical order:
• Christopher Michael Childs;
• Thomas Bechton Gipson;
• Kaela Lynn Hale;
• Mark Richard Haufler.
“We had 21 applications from very well-qualified individuals. I was very impressed with the interest in stepping up to serve the community, as well as in the talent being offered to us in the name of public service,” Kelly said.
The Finalists
Christopher Childs has lived on a family ranch in Kerr County Precinct 2 for 29 years, after moving here in 1992. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Lamar University. He has been president of Shonto Ranch Inc. since 2003, and his responsibilities have included ranching, as well as commercial hunting, fishing and hospitality in the form of a camara safari business. He is in his third term serving on the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District Board. Since 2014, he also has served on the board of the nonprofit Friends of Big Bend Ranch State Park. He and his wife have two children.
Thomas Gipson is a real estate broker, appraiser and consultant who, since 1979, has owned Gipson Real Estate Services in Kerrville. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University and served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge. He is a past president of the San Antonio chapter of Appraisal Institute, a previous chairman of the Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission and a former president of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority board of directors. He acts as a counselor for family ranch partitions and as a buyer’s agent.
Kaela Hale is a civil engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M University. From 2012 to 2017, she was an engineer with Pape-Dawson Engineers in San Antonio, and her work experience involved designing new subdivisions, commercial projects, road extensions and housing developments. She submitted plats and plans for review and approval and coordinated with clients, prepared budgets and helped with invoicing. She left work to start a family. She has a vested interest in the county, because she and her husband built their home in Precinct 2 nearly two years ago so they could raise their children there.
Mark Haufler served 38 years as a banker in Kerrville. From 2016 until his retirement in November 2020, he was a senior business relationship manager at Wells Fargo Bank, where his primary functions included underwriting/servicing commercial real estate loans and managing corresponding deposit relationships. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Southwest Texas State University. He has served on many civic and nonprofit boards and currently is: vice president of The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, vice president of Hill Country Youth Orchestras, and a leader within St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Choosing a non-candidate
Kelly announced during Monday’s regular Kerr County Commissioners’ Court that he would not be selecting a person who has already expressed an interest in running in the election for the position when it comes time in November 2022. (First day of the filing period is Nov. 13, 2021.)
“I will not put my finger on that scale,” the judge explained to the court, saying that showing support through appointment would not be fair to others who declared they intend to campaign and file as a candidate in the seat’s upcoming election. “An appointment would possibly give one of them the advantage that commonly comes with incumbency, which I’m told by experts is an estimated advantage of around 5 percent.
“The announced candidates are so outstanding that it did not seem fair for one to get an advantage over the others. Obviously, there is going to be a spirited race for the Precinct 2 position, as it should be,” Kelly said. “There are applicants who said they are not interested in officially running for election to the seat, but are eager to contribute what they can to improve the county in the interim. I decided to let the ‘thoroughbreds’ run their race and have the voters of Precinct 2 cheer their favorite to victory.”
“So, I decided I would not appoint any declared candidates, but rather one of the others to ensure a better-quality election in the primary, which is scheduled for early March 2022, but probably will get postponed to June if the Legislature ever convenes,” Kelly said.
The county judge has sole authority to appoint Moser’s replacement, but he said at the outset that he would turn to his four fellow commissioners for their input and counsel. And that they did, discussing all 21 applicants at length during executive session Monday.
There was a consensus on the frontrunners, Kelly reported. “Interestingly, there also was a consensus on the court as to who we felt would bring the most to Kerr County’s Precinct 2 constituents and the commissioners’ court in the time that leads up to the democratic process that will run its course and allow the voice of the people to be heard,” he said.
The four finalists are scheduled for in-person interviews with the county judge on Wednesday. Once background checks are complete, he will announce his appointee. The appointed commissioner will be sworn into office Aug. 23.
