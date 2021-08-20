Gipson chosen as Pct. 2 Commissioner

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has selected T. Beck Gipson, a local real estate broker, to serve as the county commissioner representing Precinct 2 constituents. The announcement was made via the county’s YouTube channel around 9 a.m. this morning, Aug. 20.
Making the appointment official will be action scheduled Monday, Aug. 23, in the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, when Gipson is also expected to take the oath of office delivered by Kelly.
An appointment was necessary because existing Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser had to retire because he changed residences to another location inside the county, but outside Precinct 2. By law, a county commissioner must live within the precinct whose people he represents.
Gipson was chosen among a field of very qualified candidates, said Kelly, who had narrowed the many applicants down to 4 finalists after consulting with the other commissioners and taking into consideration their input.
“While it was a very difficult choice, I elected to go with Beck because of his vast experience and lifetime familiarity with real estate and development. I consider the most significant challenge facing Kerr County over the coming months to be real estate development in Precinct 2, particularly in the Center Point area,” Kelly said.
Gipson rose to the top due to his decades of relevant experience. He is a real estate broker, appraiser and consultant who, since 1979, has owned Gipson Real Estate Services in Kerrville. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University and served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge.
He is a past president of the San Antonio chapter of Appraisal Institute, a previous chairman of the Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission and a former president of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority board of directors. He acts as a counselor for family ranch partitions and as a buyer’s agent. For more details on Gipson’s experience, visit his website at www.gipsonrealestateservices.com.
As the newly appointed commissioner, Gipson will serve Aug. 23, 2021, until Nov. 14, 2022, which is the date when the commissioners’ court is expected to canvass the 2022 General Election that occurs days earlier. In essence, Gipson will assume the leadership position for the next 14 full months until the voters of Precinct 2 elect their new county commissioner from what already promises to be a very populated field of qualified candidates.
“We cannot wait for the next election. We need someone who can hit the ground running. There’s a wave of new real estate developments coming and it’s going to be here long before the election in November 2022,” Kelly said, adding that is why he chose the four finalists that he did -- because he felt they were the most equipped with experience and specialized knowledge of land development and dealing with subdivision rules and regulations, including water.
“With each finalist, I specifically discussed the need to review and finalize the most responsible subdivision rules and regulations, and the need for real estate experience,” Kelly said. “Each of the finalists committed to giving their best to this challenge and agreed to only serve the unexpired term and not run for election to the position. Their willingness to do this while the declared candidates battle it out on the campaign trail was a selfless gesture on their part. I greatly respect that and thank them.”
The county judge not only is appointing Gipson the Pct. 2 commissioner, but also has invited the 3 other finalists to advise him as the court completes its revision and adopts new subdivision rules and regulations that will meter growth in the county’s rural reaches over the years to come.
Accepting the invitation and additionally offering to advise and consult on every new proposed development were the following: water issues expert Chris Childs, retired banker Mark Haufler and civil engineer Kaela Hale.
“I look forward to working with them and soon-to-be Commissioner Gipson, along with Charlie Hastings and the Kerr County Engineering Department, Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins and her office and outside counsel, Commission (Pct. 3) Jonathan Letz (who actually wrote the existing rules and regulations,) and the other members of the court. Together, we can develop the best possible subdivision rules and regulations for smart, responsible growth to protect the future of Kerr County,” Kelly said.
“Beck Gipson is the right man at the right time for the task of dealing with real estate development issues,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to tell you that Precinct 2 and Kerr County will be in good hands with Commissioner Gipson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.