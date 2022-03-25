Trustees provided budget update

Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees members were alerted to a possible shortfall in this year’s budget due to the anticipated decline in the attendance, unanimously elected to nominate Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust for the Texas Education Agency “Superintendent of the Year Award” and learned how district administrators are working to recruit and retain staff, at their their regular board meeting held Monday night.
Budget update
Kerrville ISD Chief Operating Officer Jarrett Jachade informed trustees that the current and upcoming school year budget could be affected by enrollment numbers due to COVID-19 absences, but also offered good news regarding property tax revenue and an anticipated reduction of the tax rate.
“It’s a little early to have a true 2022-23 budget update, but there are some things as you go into this budget season that you should be mindful of,” Jachade said. “The first thing we look at is this year. If I told you what our revenue was going to be, I would be lying to you, because of ADA. We are funded on our average daily attendance.”
He said Texas Legislators passed HB 1525, preventing the Texas Education Agency from offering an ADA hold-harmless for 2022, which had been offered in the two previous years due to COVID-19.
This meant that school districts were funded based on a set enrolled attendance number, despite not being able to meet that ADA during the pandemic.
“So, we are waiting to see when TEA and Commissioner Morath come out to tell us how ADA is going to look like because of COVID-19 across the state,” Jachade said.
He said the $43 million 2021-22 budget was approved in August by Kerrville ISD trustees and was based on an ADA of 4,450 students.
“We are below that right now, just due to COVID-19. We are going to continue to monitor that, but it does make things more challenging as we go into this budget cycle,” Jachade said.
Regarding the 2022-23 budget, Jachade said property values have been a “hot topic,” saying that the value increases range from 15-41 percent across the state, while also saying he expects a modest increase in Kerr County as well.
As school districts are funded both by the state through the ADA, as well as through property tax revenue, Jachade said paying attention to the property values is important.
“We won’t know the actual property tax evaluations for next school year until August 2022, so we are trying to project out using historical data,” Jachade said.
On a positive note for taxpayers, Jachade said he anticipates having to reduce the KISD tax rate, due to laws on the books that require a tax rate reduction when property values rise more than 2.5 percent.
“There are two types of reductions or compressions,” Jachade said. “There is ‘State Compression,’ so if the state average (of property values) goes up more than two and a half percent, you have to reduce your tax rate. The second type of compression is ‘Local Compression,’ so if even if the state (average) isn’t projected to go up, if our values go up over two and a half percent, we have to reduce the tax rate.”
He said these compression guidelines went into effect with legislation adopted in 2019.
He pointed out that the tax rate was reduced last year, due to local, not state compression.
“Now this year going into 2022, State Comptroller Glenn Hager has already predicted a growth of 4.36 percent, so we are going to have state compression, along with local compression,” Jachade said.
Jachade then pointed out that in the May 7 election, a proposition will be on the ballot to increase homestead exemption for property owners.
“Right now, the current homestead exemption is $25,000 if you own a home and in May we can vote to increase that to $40,000,” Jachade said. “What that means is we’ll bring in less money in tax revenue, but the taxpayer won’t have to pay as much in property taxes. We would encourage everyone to go out and vote for that.”
Jachade said reducing the tax burden on citizens will not adversely affect the school district, as the funding mechanism in place means that the State of Texas will increase their contribution to make up the difference.
With regard to this year’s budget and any possible shortfall, Jachade promised to keep trustees informed once ADA is officially established.
However, he did note that inflation is also working against their anticipated expenses, which will negatively impact the current year’s budget.
Foust nomination
KISD Board President Rolinda Schmidt introduced an action item to formally nominate Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust as the Texas Association of School Boards “Superintendent of the Year.”
Citing Foust’s “exemplary and visionary leadership toward improving student performance in our schools,” all seven trustees voted to formally submit Foust for the award and sign a resolution stating so.
“A few months ago, we were nominated for the H-E-B Excellence Award, and it was while we were completing that application that it really drove home to me the importance of Dr. Foust in this district,” Schmidt said. “All of the programs that you initiated, and certainly with the help of your tremendous staff, were brought to fruition, and will continue to ensure students’ success.”
While Foust was visibly moved by the board’s support, he made sure to include the Kerrville ISD staff in the success Schmidt mentioned.
“I do want to make one comment that to me this acknowledgement is about the folks on that side of the room and the teachers in our classrooms,” Foust said. “The water that’s been carried over the last couple of years has been absolutely incredible for the kids in our community, so I want to thank those folks.”
Staff recruitment, retention
KISD Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy provided an update to the board on the district’s efforts to recruit and retain teaching staff.
Ivy said online social media campaigns have been launched by KISD Public Relations Specialist Lauren Jette, which include personal stories as well as the #WhyIChooseKISD campaign currently underway, featuring testimonials from current staff.
In addition, he said social media “Shout Outs” are posted to recognize staff for exceptional efforts, and job openings are advertised on the district’s Facebook page and Instagram accounts.
“We are giving ‘atta boys’ to the staff that we have and letting others see the positive things that we do,” Ivy said.
Ivy also detailed a list of retention incentives implemented this school year to include increased contribution to health insurance, COVID-19 sick leave, Teacher Incentive Allotment, a 2 percent raise plus retention stipends totaling $1,750 per employee, individualized professional development, technology purchases, technical support, and an employee discount at the Early Childhood Center Day Care.
Focusing on recruitment, Ivy said he and other administrators collaborated with Aaron Yates, of Kerrvillephoto. com, to produce a professional video.
“We’re pretty proud of the end result,” Ivy said. “We pushed this out last week and we will continue to have it out to attact attention to our community.”
He then played the video, which featured conversations with current educators explaining why they choose Kerrville ISD, why they stay at Kerrville ISD and the type of support they receive from the administration to succeed.
Providing a report on the recent Kerrville ISD Job Fair, Ivy said the district saw 85 applicants, of which 49 teachers were rated as “excellent” or “good,” and they have 27 call-back interviews scheduled.
“It was a good showing and we’ll be bringing in some good people that we will be able to hire,” Ivy said.
Mold remediation at Tally
Jachade requested a budget amendment be approved to account for $557,400 in expenses, with the lion’s share of the money to be used for mold remediation efforts at Tally Elementary.
Jachade said $500,000 would be moved from the Uncommitted Fund Balance to pay for the services.
Foust explained that the mold issue was a result of a pipe bursting in the kindergarten wing of the school during Winter Storm Uri, and consequently flooded the entire wing of the school, which resulted in recently-discovered mold problems.
Foust said the students were moved out of the wing and placed in two portable buildings on campus.
“We wanted to err on the side of caution, and it was good that we did that, because it turned out to be more comprehensive than we thought,” Foust said.
Foust said the remediation efforts will take approximately five weeks and then new sheet rock will be installed.
“They will tape and float and paint, so completion will be really in the summer,” Foust said. “It will be ready for the next school year.”
Foust said the transition for the kindergarten students to the portable buildings occurred on March 11.
“The kids were absolutely delightful about it,” Foust said. “They were so excited. Out teachers have been fantastic and the Tally community just circled the wagons and took everybody in. It was pretty fantastic.”
In addition, Jachade said $40,000 would be moved to purchase a new Antler Band performance tower, replacing the current one, which is failing.
Jachade also requested $17,400 be moved from the Committed Fund Balance to purchase new instruments for the KISD band program.
Trustees approved the request of all purchases and changes to the budget unanimously.
Other business
• Foust announced three resignations among KISD staff and touted the success of the district’s recent job fair, saying four candidates have already been vetted for open positions.
In addition, Foust said the district continues to add substitute teachers, saying the approved list is now at 112, but more substitutes are still needed.
• Expenditures totaling $61,037.47 were approved by a vote of 7-0, which included the purchase of Viewsonics and Luxor mobile power outlet towers, expenses for the Starkey Sausage Supper, a Texas Association of School Boards membership fee and supplies for the maintenance department.
• Trustees approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the Feb. 21 regular meeting; proposed tuition rates, which were not increased for the coming year; procedures and personnel for the upcoming KISD election on May 7; and an upcoming events report.
