KFD receives specialty ATV

Kerrville residents will be a little safer thanks for the generosity of local donors and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
On Tuesday, July 25, Chief Eric Maloney and the Kerrville City Council showed off the new Off-Road Response Vehicle (Squad 3).
It has a fire pump with 70 gallons of water and five gallons of foam, a patient transport litter, and six-foot bed to transport technical rescue equipment. It has the ability to support water rescues, fight wildland fires, and transport patients in varied, rough terrain.
“Last year we prioritized equipment for the Kerrville Fire Department, and this Off-Road Response Vehicle was at the top of the list. The price tag for the Off-Road Response Vehicle was $60,000, so we decided to partner with the Community Foundation to ask the public for support,” said Chief Maloney. The Community Foundation offered to match all donations up to $30,000. There were 59 donors who stepped up to help, including donations from the Cailloux Foundation, Hillco IV & Wellness, Kerr County Abstract & Title, the Kerrville Host Lions Club, and Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV.
Donations were made to the Kerrville Fire Department Fund at the Community Foundation; it took less than three months for the $30,000 goal to be reached. The Community Foundation added its match and made a $60,000 grant to the City in March.
“The City established the Kerrville Fire Department Fund at the Community Foundation a few years ago for this exact purpose: to allow those who are passionate about our first responders to give in a way that supports them,” said Austin Dickson, the Community Foundation’s CEO. “Our firefighters need the right equipment to do the demanding jobs asked of them, and we’re proud that philanthropy could assist in this special way.”
The Fire Department has 81 team members serving Kerrville. The Department provides fire suppression, medical first response, EMS, tactical medics, fire prevention, technical water rescue, wildland fire suppression, emergency management, and community education.
The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, headquartered in Kerrville, is a 501(c)(3) public charity that supports nonprofits and civic causes in a 10-county area.
The City of Kerrville has established charitable funds at the Foundation to support the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Parks and Recreation Department. To contribute, visit www.communityfoundation.net/donate.
