Blackburn honored at final meeting

Mayor Bill Blackburn was honored at his final meeting on May 10, after leading the Kerrville City Council for the past four years, and while a host of citizens came forward to express praise and appreciation, longtime adversary George Baroody, aided by Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia, put a damper on the celebration by setting up an agenda item against Blackburn.
The meeting began with five citizens coming forward during the Visitors/Citizens forum.
Former councilperson Delayne Sigerman was first to speak.
“I’m here to say thank you, Bill, for your service,” Sigerman said. “One of the things I think of, when I think of Bill, is his kindness.”
She praised his choice to implement Kerrville Kindness Awards to council meetings and alluded to the local political climate.
“After that campaign we had in 2018, you brought kindness back into the city council chambers,” Sigerman said. “For me, it’s the best way to start a meeting, to recognize someone who has performed an act of kindness, and I think it leaks out into the public and brings even more kindness to our city. Before you were mayor, we did not have that kind of recognition. It really says who you are.”
Former councilperson Glenn Andrew shared some personal interactions with Blackburn in an emotional tribute, offering his and his family’s “deepest and sincere appreciation for your service to Kerrville.”
“My words are echoed by thousands of citizens in Kerrville and the surrounding area whom have had the honor of calling you friend, pastor, mayor or just Bill,” Andrew said. “You truly are one of the best human beings I have ever had the honor of calling friend.”
Andrew said before Blackburn was elected, the city was being led by divisive leadership, saying he believed city staff and citizens were hoping for leaders with servant hearts would once again lead the city.
Andrew said when Blackburn filed to run for mayor, the excitement of his candidacy was palpable, saying that citizens from “all walks of life, political persuasion and neighborhoods volunteered to work for your election and to vote for you.”
“You’re two terms as mayor have demonstrated that support and energy were well-placed,” Andrew said. “You were at the beginning and you are today, the ‘People’s Mayor of Kerrville’.”
Andrew went on to share a story of how Blackburn befriended his 6-year-old granddaughter, answered her questions and participated in her COVID-19 imposed drive-by birthday party.
“During your time as mayor, you have performed many, incredible kind and grace-filled acts, but reaching out to our granddaughter will never be forgotten by our family,” Andrew said. “Bill, you’ve served as a mayor in the same grace, intellect and ethics that have always been hallmark of your entire life in Kerrville. You’ve been attacked unfairly and yet you’ve always found a way to offer grace and extend a hand of reconciliation.”
Andrew highlighted some of Blackburn’s accomplishments, including efforts toward promoting affordable housing, the River Trail extension, economic development, improved street, drainage and infrastructure during his tenure.
“And, all accomplished without a tax rate increase,” Andrew said. “Your legacy is established in many physical improvements in our community, but for me, your civility, kindness and availability to everyone are the legacies that I will remember.”
John Harrison also took the time to recognize Blackburn in his final meeting as mayor.
“Bill, I first met you when it was suggested that you would be a good person to bring sanity back to the role of mayor of Kerrville,” Harrison said.
Harrison said he spent a great deal of time early in Blackburn’s initial campaign.
“I was astounded by the love and respect shown to you throughout this community,” Harrison said. “It was clear to me and others that Kerrville had a chance to elect a good person for the mayoral role.”
He pointed out that Blackburn was elected with 62 percent of the vote in 2018 and 54 percent of the vote in 2020.
“I’ve not always agreed the decisions made by this group (council), but I’m confident that over the four years that you’ve been mayor that the councils have done what you think is right for the community,” Harrison said.
He said he has met many people throughout the city that have a “genuine love for you, Bill.”
“My family, as all families do, have lost people over the past four years. You heard about several of those losses and reached out and provided words of solace and comfort to me and my family,” Harrison said. “That meant a lot to me and my wife, Joan, and helped me understand why you are so deeply respected and loved in this community.”
Pat Murray, former president and CEO of Peterson Health, also spoke, saying he wanted to add to the accolades, recognizing the Blackburn’s leadership.
“Since 2018, he has provided positive, forward-thinking leadership to bring people together to solve problems and seize opportunities,” Murray said. “I think Bill would be the first to agree that it’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we’.”
Murray said Blackburn and city staff have responded well to appropriate challenges and sometimes inappropriate challenges from the public.
“Mayor, you have provided sound, reasonable, articulate, collaborative leadership for our community, even during a disruptive time,” Murray said. “With COVID-19, with divisiveness, on a national, state and local level and sometimes even in our neighborhoods, your ability to listen and respond to compassionate commentary from our citizens is no small feat. Some of those folks, I think, want to disrupt and distract the city council from what I see is important priorities, which you have carried the ball on with the Kerrville 2050 plan, with fiscal responsibility and public safety being right at the top.”
Murray praised Blackburn for his “good governance practices,” which he said he has not always seen locally.
Bruce Stracke shared his experience first meeting Blackburn 15 years ago, when Stracke first moved to the area from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Stracke said he was thinking of starting a new business, but was encouraged to first meet with Blackburn.
“I met Bill, long before he was mayor,” Stracke said. “He met me. He didn’t know who I was. I hadn’t been here more than 4-6 weeks. There was no reason for Bill to take time out of his busy schedule to meet with me, but he did it as a favor to my father-in-law.”
Stracke said Blackburn gave some of the best advice he had ever received.
“Bill told me it wasn’t the time to start a business. He said it was too soon,” Stracke said. “He told me I needed to get to know to people and that I needed to learn the community and to get a job and go work for somebody and learn Kerrville.”
Stracke said the compassion, love and interest from Blackburn in that 20-minute meeting changed his life.
Today, Stracke is a successful real estate owner/broker in Kerrville.
Baroody accusation
Former councilman and regular critic of the Kerrville City Council, lodged allegations against Blackburn in his final meeting with an agenda item sponsored by Garcia.
The agenda item read “Citizen requested agenda item: A discussion of the current ‘Ethics Policy for Elected and Appointed Officials - City of Kerrvile, Texas’ as it relates to the Mayor’s behavior during Visitor’s Forum at City Council meeting April 12, 2022. Requested by citizen George Baroody, sponsored by Councilmember Roman Garcia.”
In that April 12 meeting during the visitors’ forum, Baroody accused the city of being “misleading at best” with regard to taxes and the proposed Public Safety Facility Bond Election.
Baroody also accused the city of not putting out “all the facts” regarding the bond election.
And while the bond election clearly lays out the anticipated tax rate increase needed to cover the bond debt service to fund the Public Safety Facility, Baroody claimed services were going to be cut.
He went on to again accuse the city of not being truthful and urged council to “just tell the truth so we can vote on the truthful facts.”
As he walked away from the microphone, Blackburn called him back up.
“Speaking of that (truthful facts), Mr. Baroody, I have a question for you,” Blackburn said. “Several council meetings ago, you sent the message that you had a message from the Secretary of State saying that we should change the date of our election from May until November,” Blackburn said. “As it turned out, that was not true.”
Baroody disagreed and said he never said he had something from the Secretary of State saying the elections should be moved.
Baroody then referred to an e-mail that he sent to council defining the terms of office by the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
However, in multiple prior meetings Baroody claimed the election should be moved and stated that the results of the elections could be overturned if held in May 2022.
After the April 12 meeting, Baroody sent Blackburn an e-mail demanding a public apology and after not receiving one, he requested the agenda item to be placed on the May 10 agenda.
At the May 10 meeting, Baroody remained in the City Hall lobby until the agenda item was up for discussion and then addressed Blackburn and council.
Before Baroody spoke, Garcia defended his decision to sponsor the agenda item and reminded the public to only speak on the agenda item itself.
“This is not an item to debunk somebody, this is an item to defend the honor of my family and my name, which involves my son and my dad and my grandfather and everybody else,” Baroody said. “And to those of you that understand what is going on in my life, it’s important that my father gets his name cleared right now.”
Baroody went on to quote Dr. Martin Luther King saying it is always time to “do right” and to “stand up against an unjust system.”
Baroody claimed that Blackburn went out of his way to “call me a liar.”
Ironically, Baroody demanded an apology in what he saw as being “called a liar” on April 12, following his speech in which he consistently accused the city of being “misleading” and telling untruths regarding the bond election.
On May 10, Baroody also crafted an official apology that he requested Blackburn read into the record.
Following the discussion, nine individuals signed up to speak in defense of Blackburn, however, when each tried to discuss why Blackburn confronted Baroody initially, Garcia called “Point of Order.”
In other words, Garcia allowed only discussions of Blackburn’s “behavior” to be discussed, but not Baroody’s behavior that prompted the confrontation, citing city policy regarding discussion on agenda items.
In the end, no action was taken.
Following the discussion with Baroody, Blackburn gave his “farewell address” and was greeted with a standing ovation.
(See farewell address Page 4.)
Airport hangar project
Julie Behrens, director of finance, explained that the agenda item dealing with the “Row Hangar Project scope, funding construction contract and agent for authorization for the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport” deals with funds originally budgeted in 2020.
She said the project is part of Texas Department of Transportation funding that was put on hold and now re-allocated for the project.
Mary Rohrer, airport manager, explained that the construction of additional hangars at the Kerrville- Kerr County Airport is important, as there is currently a waiting list of 30 individuals for hangar space locally.
Rohrer said at least 28 aircraft are permanently based out of the local airport.
“The pilots that fly those airplanes are part of our larger airport aviation community” Rohrer said. “And, they support all of our on-field businesses. So, we have a brand new avionics shop, so if people need new avionics on their planes, they go to our avionics shop. They get repair work done on the field and they also buy fuel from our businesses. So, those base aircraft are important to the viability of the airport.”
Rohrer said 25 percent of revenue to the airport is from hangar projects.
Understanding the need for more hangars, Rohrer said she applied for a TxDOT grant in 2019 and was awarded approximately $600,000 to build additional hangars. As part of the project, she said, both the City of Kerrville and Kerr County agreed to supply $150,000 each toward the project.
The project was initially designed to be a 10-unit T-hangar project, but due to TxDOT delays in funding, the cost of the project has increased.
Therefore, she said, the airport board of directors has agreed to redesign the project to account for the sharp increase in construction materials.
Rohrer presented a design for a four-unit row hangar project instead, saying that TxDOT is now ready to distribute grant funding.
She asked council to approve the project and allow her to proceed with selecting a construction company, and to include the $150,000 previously allocated by city officials.
After the some questions regarding Kerr County Commissioners’ reaction to the request, council unanimously approved the request.
Kerr County officials tabled the request last week and plan to vote on their portion of the project funding on May 23.
Other business
• Council voted 5-0 to approve a professional services agreement with Walker Partners, LLC for the Lois Street Ground Storage Tank Improvements and Methodist Encampment Well Site Improvements projects in the amount of $231,186.
• Council unanimously voted to approve a change order with M&C Fonseca Construction Co., Inc. for additional channel improvements as part of the Lower Lois Street Drainage project in the amount of $151,888.
• Council approved the purchase of two mobile generators from LJ Power, a Buyboard vendor, in the amount of $165,612, saying the purchase would help ensure emergency operations of the City of Kerrville’s water system in accordance with state law.
Presentations
• Blackburn honored members of the Kerrville Fire Department with a proclamation recognizing Emergency Medical Services Week.
• Delayne Sigerman and the Kerrville Sisters in Service were presented with a Kerrville Kindness Award for their efforts in participating in the PIT homeless county.
• Dr. Mark Mosier was honored for 10 years of service to the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Board.
• Lynda Ables was honored for her service to the Kerrville Parks & Recreation Board, where she has served since 2018.
• Local students were honored for their service to the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy.
Consent Agenda
• Council approved an interlocal agreement for cooperative purchasing services with Purchasing Cooperative of America. The vote was unanimous.
The purpose of the agreement is “to support public entities by facilitating their purchasing operations through cooperative contracting and to promote real savings for PCA members with discounts resulting from the competitive bid process.”
• Also approved under the Consent Agenda were the minutes of the April 26 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.