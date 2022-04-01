County praises VFDs for Kerr fire response

Fire news from the past weekend, along with another discussion about political displays at the court house, election day details and updates on subdivision rules topped the Kerr County Commissioners agenda Monday morning.
Fire update
In early comments, members of the court noted danger and damages from recent fires in West and East Kerr County. There were also prayerful wishes about the war in Ukraine.
“Hats off to the volunteer fire departments,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris, “They are our heroes on the front lines.”
“Every precinct needs to be proud of how all the volunteer fire departments covered each others back,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said.
Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas gave a detailed report on several fires in the area.
Thomas noted that both the Sakewitz fire and the Crooked Creek fire were caused by lawnmowers.
Thomas said that on Saturday, March 26, about 12:43 p.m., fire departments were notified of the Sakewitz fire, located just west of Comfort and northwest of Center Point. Among the assets responding were 80 personnel, 35 apparatus, a Texas Forest Department helicopter, three bulldozers, and firefighters from volunteer departments in Center Point, Mountain Home, Turtle Creek, Divide, Hunt, Ingram, Alamo Springs, Comfort, Waring and Boerne, along with three off-duty Kerrville fire fighters.
The fire is said to have burned about 160 acres.
Other support came from the Red Cross, Mini Mart, TxDOT, and county road and bridge, helping to move livestock, help provide water, food and fuel.
“Losses were a barn, a pump house, two stock trailers, but no homes. Plus a drop tank that was in the road hit by a vehicle.
By Sunday morning, Thomas said, the fire jumped the fire line in three places, but did not get far and was put out.
The fire was nearly 100 percent contained by Monday, but there was still mopping up going on. It was very difficult to fight the fire, Thomas said.
“The cedar was very thick out there. The personnel could not move anywhere and couldn’t reach the flames,” he added.
The second fire at Crooked Creek in West Kerr County off Hwy. 479, was called in on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. and affected 125 acres. Thomas said 48 people responded, with 24 apparatus, two fixed-wing planes and two dozers. There was an air flight bringing water in.
Additional support also came from both county and state agencies as well as residents and businesses.
“A few personal items were lost and no homes,” Thomas added.
This fire was contained by about 8:12 p.m. Sunday, with mop-ups finishing up.
Thomas said he had issued a CodeRed for evacuation of residents in West Kerr County but did not know if anyone actually evacuated their homes although a lot of people watched the fires.
Fire sources
As for using riding lawn mowers under these conditions, Thomas added, “With just eight percent humidity and high winds, and a big fuel load, that’s a recipe for a big fire.”
Kelly agreed, and added, “With lots of motorcycles, too, it doesn’t take much to start a fire.”
Thomas said that all the VFDs had done “an outstanding job. There are two things that volunteer fire departments need - people and money. Especially with the cost of fuel today, that’s killing their budgets. Donate to your fire departments now - don’t wait till the end of the year.”
County employee training
The court heard from a Texas Association of Counties representative that there will be training for county department heads and officials regarding employee issues including sexual harassment training for sheriff’s department and others. They agreed it was important to do so.
Hazard mitigation grant
Dub Thomas asked for permission to apply for another grant for the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, a 75/25 split with FEMA, for a total of $152,000. The present plan grant expires in 2023. He said that it takes almost 1-1/2 years to complete the process.
Election issues
Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves received unanimous permission to approve a list of Central Counting Station personnel for the May 7, 2022 election.
He also announced a list of consolidated polling locations with one location per precinct: Pct. 1, River Hills Mall; Pct. 2, Union Church, Pct. 3, Cailloux Theater, and Pct. 4, City West Church in Ingram.
Reeves said that all the other entities holding the elections agreed on those locations.
As for early voting, Reeves said there were only two locations - the Cailloux Theater and Ingram Independent School District offices. Early voting will take place from April 25-May 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 25-27, April 29 and May 2-3. It will take place from 8-5 only on April 28.
Political display discussion
A long discussion about political displays was initiated by Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, who said it “stuck in my craw” that the lights at the court house showed the colors of another country, and it was a political statement.
Belew said that the corner of the courthouse square was the traditional place for political statements.
“We shouldn’t politicize the courthouse and we should add that to our policy,” Belew said.
Belew received some pushback from Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, who said that displaying the yellow and blue colors for the Ukrainian flag were different.
“I’m not sure this is a political statement” Letz said. “It’s a recognition of a tragedy that’s happened, not a Republican or Democrat statement. For me it’s not political.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson agreed, but after other court members did not resist about putting displays on the corner of the courthouse lawn, the eventual consensus was that the court would approve a list of allowable organizations, schools or causes permitted to show colors. Harris agreed that corner displays did not exclude anyone.
Those being considered were the U.S. flag colors of red, white and blue, or Christmas holidays with red and green, or July 4th.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins read off the present provisions about displays, saying that there should be no signs, placards or visual displays brought into the courthouse or attached to parts of the courthouse, walls, fence or flagpoles or trees except as approved by the county judge.
The court asked Stebbins to bring back a display list for the court to approve.
Fireworks
Regarding fireworks to be allowed on San Jacinto Day, the court was inclined not to vote at all, thereby not allowing sales at that time.
Harris said that the church group in Ingram which usually sells fireworks said they would not do so at this time.
Letz added that the court can declare a state of emergency that overrides those other holiday dates when aerial fireworks are requested.
Subdivision rules
As the court works to revise and finalize the newest version of the county subdivision rules, the members discussed how they could compare the latest rules, as being rewritten by Charles Kimbrough, versus the older version.
They were hoping to finish early in the year but the process has been stalled for a variety of reasons. Water usage rules were one of the sticking points, but they agreed that the expert rules set forth by Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District should be followed.
