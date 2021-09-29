KPD: Armed robbery suspect in custody

An armed robbery suspect was arrested Saturday, four days after walking into the IHOP restaurant, located in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker, reportedly brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the cash register.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public information officer, Matthew Scott Eaglehouse, 29, was taken into custody following an intensive investigation, which included multiple law enforcement agencies.
The robbery occurred at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Shortly after it was reported to police, Lamb distributed security footage photos of the suspect to local media and posted on the KPD social media accounts.
Details on the suspect’s height, weight, and vehicle were also shared in addition to available photos.
“The suspect entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanded money, then fled the scene,” Lamb said. “The Kerrville Police Department wishes to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation, as well as the citizens who provided information, which proved valuable in this case.”
Eaglehouse faces two counts of aggravated robbery and was transported to and booked in the Kerr County Jail, pending bonds totaling $50,000.
