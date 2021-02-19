City provides Friday evening Winter Storm Update

The City of Kerrville has issued a Friday evening Winter Storm Update, detailing the progress made in various areas of service.
The following is a City of Kerrville summary of the latest winter storm developments:
WATER – The City of Kerrville is still working to restore water in the Summit subdivision, and will not stop until that mission is complete. City emergency staff delivered more drinking water to the Summit today.
If you live inside of the Kerrville city limits and still have no water, please call 1-800-298-5910 to report the outage. After hours, report broken water lines to 830-257-8181. Kerr County residents who live outside of the city limits should contact their service provider with any reports of outages or requests for assistance.
The boil water notice will remain in effect until proper water pressure is established system-wide, which probably won't be until Monday at the earliest. The City of Kerrville will issue notification of the end of the boil water notice as soon as possible. In the meantime, please continue to boil drinking water for two minutes. Boiling water is not necessary for cleaning, washing, bathing or cooking.
Please help your Kerrville neighbors see restoration of their drinking water service by again practicing extreme water conservation for essential water uses throughout the remainder of the day. This will help the system catch up, re-pressurize system-wide, and shorten the need for the boil water notice.
STREETS – The Kerrville Police Department is reporting city streets are in good shape. There will be another hard freeze tonight before temperatures rise over the weekend, so please drive carefully in the morning.
SHELTERS – The Salvation Army at 855 Hays Street remains open for shelter. They open at 6 p.m., require ID’s, and do not take pets. Anyone needing shelter with medical needs should go to the Peterson Regional Medical Center emergency room.
GARBAGE SERVICE – Garbage service returns to its normal schedule next week. Republic Services will allow extra garbage to be put in recycling carts for pickup. Please ensure that carts are placed at least three feet apart. Recycling pickup will not take place next week.
BRUSH SERVICE – Because regular recycling collection will not occur on Friday, Feb. 26, Republic Services will use that day to pick up brush/yard waste. Please be advised that the usual limit of two cubic yards is still in effect.
The first-quarter voucher is also available through March 31 for anyone who has debris over the limit, and would like to use their voucher to take it to the landfill. Residents may call the City of Kerrville to arrange for their voucher.
If there are further questions, please contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221; or email David Barrera, assistant director of Public Works, at david.barrera@kerrvilletx.gov.
INTERNET/PHONE/CABLE TV – Spectrum is a separate entity from the City of Kerrville, and the outage that many have reported to the city is on Spectrum’s end of service. The company has not provided an estimated time of repair. Those that want to report an outage or get a status update can call Spectrum Support at 833-267-6094.
FOOD AND GAS – H-E-B, Walmart and gas stations around Kerrville are being replenished by their respective vendors now that Interstate 10 has been opened.
