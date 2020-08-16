Homicide investigation launched in death of 2-year-old

The Kerrville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a homicide investigation has been launched into the death of 2-year-old Gideon Barideaux.
According to Lt. Mary Krebs, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 3300 of Legion Dr on Aug. 5 at 8:55 p.m. at the request of Kerrville Fire Department EMS crews, who were responding to a child with injuries call.
Krebs said the child was transported by Air Medical to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he passed away on Aug. 9.
“The Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the child’s death a homicide,” Krebs said. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, futher details will not be released at this time. The case is being investigated by the (KPD) Criminal Investigation’s Division.”
More details will be provided when made available.
