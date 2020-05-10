Hospital food drive inspired by community donations

A recent food drive by staff in all departments at Peterson Health was inspired by all of the donations and support the hospital employees have received from the Kerrville community.
Since the COVID-19 crisis, they have received supplies, materials and countless meals for their employees serving on the frontline.
They wanted to give back to the community as their way of saying “Thanks!” and picked four recipient food bank organizations in the Kerrville area.
CEO Cory Edmondson pronounced this a “Pay It Forward Challenge” and first offered a pizza party for the employees of the departments that collected the top three amounts of nonperishable food donations and paper goods.
He gave them a week, and to make the rankings fair, each department’s collection was counted in proportion to the number of employees in that department who worked to get all the food and household supplies.
When the week was over, the employees from each department brought their collected items to the back dock of the main hospital, and the accounting began.
Drum roll, please!
Peterson Health employees purchased, collected and donated – officially – 13,933 items.
Edmondson congratulated the entire staff with the following message.
“Boy, when you challenge Peterson Health, they step it up. All the smack talk I received this past week was awesome! I’m proud of every one of you and proud that I get to be a part of what you create here at Peterson. I had the pleasure of greeting and seeing the smiles and surprises on staffs’ faces when they brought food down to the dock.
“Everyone was overwhelmed at the volume of giving that was done by our Peterson team. Comments included ‘This was fun to do,’ ‘It feels great to give like this and help others,’ and ‘Can we do this more often?’
“I’m impressed by your generosity. Way to go! Now let’s see who wins.”
Hospital spokesperson Lisa Winters called almost 14,000 items “absolutely unprecedented and amazing” and said all their donations were given to:
• First United Methodist Church’s Mustard Seed Ministry;
• St. Vincent de Paul;
• Doyle Community Center;
• Christian Assistance Ministry;
• Dietert Center’s Meals on Wheels and Senior Homebound Program.
Winters said after they counted and generally organized the donated goods, the majority went to the Mustard Seed Ministry for their twice-a-week distribution, while a box truck took a load to St. Vincent de Paul, and two SUVs took the rest to Dietert for Meals on Wheels and to the Doyle Center where their items filled just about an entire room.
Departmental winners
After all the counting and tabulating, the winners were: Administration, 52 items per employee; Accounting, 51 items per employee; and Patient Experience and Volunteers, 40 items per employee.
Edmondson was so impressed, he said, “Peterson Health and our community” were really in first place; and that all the employees would be celebrating together with a hospital-wide pizza party this week.
He said, “The reality is, we all won on this ‘Pay It Forward Challenge’ since we got to experience the joy of the fact that ‘it is better to give than to receive.’ You guys were amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.