KEDC tracking all trends, up and down

It’s been two months since the Hill Country Community Journal checked with Gil Salinas of the Kerr Economic Development office about the economic state of Kerr County; and the COVID-19 fight has thrown some new roadblocks into the path to recovery.
Last week, Salinas said three main factors still apply – crisis management, recovery and resilience.
Now four months into the pandemic, Salinas said businesses in this county are somewhere between recovery and resilience.
“It depends on where each business is at, what the state of their business was two months ago,” he said. “For some it’s been seamless, and for others, not. And now the Texas Governor hit a ‘pause button.’ We’re all still working on this.”
Previously he said most of Kerrville and Kerr County had been shielded from the worst effects of the pandemic and he was not anticipating “a very significant impact compared to other cities our size.”
“Up to this week, I thought we were past the first wave,” Salinas said last week. “But we have a long way to go.”
Also, a way to “re-open business in Texas” seems to be a moving target.
Salinas said relaxed rules were halted rather quickly, following a ‘pause” under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, after a rise in the infection rate in Texas.
“There’s been a slight change, but we’re still faring better than most of the state and national case numbers. We were still in double digits,” he said. “And the city has reported increases in revenues in June, and before that their revenues were down only 2-plus percent. We’re still a regional hub for sales.”
But we’re not out of this yet, he said, and unemployment is still the biggest task
“The reality is, this is unprecedented, globally,” Salinas said.
The next check-points, he said, will be when students return to school and then people’s health next winter.
Weeks ago Salinas was advising area business owners who asked how to access the federal and state financial help available, as a further support for their businesses.
He said through the initial application period, about $150,000,000 came into Kerrville, to many different businesses.
“It was a good boost, but there’s still work to be done,” he said.
Through the last several weeks, Salinas said he’s spoken to area business owners but mainly by conference calls and virtual visits.
“I’ve visited with about 50 local businesses that way,” Salinas said. “And we’ve created an online ‘community’ for ongoing discussions.”
Salinas said in economic growth, the unemployment rate is one major factor that is tracked.
“Our unemployment rate has been fantastic through the last 10 years, sitting at about 2.7 percent. Now it’s 11 percent as of late June,” he said. “When the kids go back to school, I expect there will be an ‘up-tick’ with more people returning to work.”
Some area businesses continue to meet the virus challenge by diversifying within their operations, he said.
“One barber shop in town added to its services by building a bar in the same building for its patrons. That’s a great example of resiliency,” Salinas said. “And the All Plastics plant has grown into a medical manufacturer.
“We’re holding steady and that’s the best we can ask for,” he said.
Two months ago, Salinas talked about the relationship and possible advantage of Kerr having low virus infection numbers and how that might entice big-city residents to move to Kerr County where they could work “remotely.”
While Kerr’s infection count stayed at low double digits for some weeks, that has changed recently.
But Salinas said, “We still have low (virus) numbers here. At the Chamber of Commerce, they are seeing a lot of interest from both inside the state and from California. Kerrville is considered a ‘semi-rural community’ and all semi-rural communities will benefit from urban flight. A place as attractive of Kerrville will benefit in the long run.”
Asked if the Kerr Economic Development Office is still discussing future economic projects with developers, projects that have to continue to be secrets, Salinas said, “Yes, absolutely! Our project pipeline may be depleted right now, but we have a handful that are still ‘moving’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.