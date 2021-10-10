Community Foundation awards $304K in HC grants

Local nonprofits received a recent financial boost from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
The Community Foundation’s competitive grant program – the Community Impact Fund – awarded a total of $304,000 to several organizations throughout the Hill Country. The Fund provides unrestricted grants to support nonprofits’ general operations, and it also helps underwrite specific projects, if requested.
In all, Kerr County nonprofits received $153,000 of the total awarded from the Community Impact Fund for this year. Some of the organizations receiving general operating support included Hill Country CASA ($10,000), Hill Country Youth Orchestras ($15,000), and Raphael Community Free Clinic ($10,000).
Other organizations received grants for specific help. For instance, St. Vincent de Paul received $15,000 to replace its phone and computer systems in order to more efficiently serve clients. The Dietert Center received $10,000 for its Meals on Wheels program, and Habitat for Humanity received $12,500 to help with some of the final touches on its newest Kerrville home. The Hill Country Arts Foundation received $4,200 to purchase supplies for “Playground at the Point,” its children’s theatre program.
“We’re thrilled with this award,” said Sarah Derosseau, executive director of the Arts Foundation. “’Playground at the Point’ is an important program that engages youth, and we’re grateful the Community Foundation sees the importance of arts for everyone in our community. This year’s program produced ‘Seussical Kids’ – a huge hit.”
In addition to the Community Impact Fund grants, the Community Foundation manages philanthropic funds for donors and awards scholarships to students. The Foundation’s donors have directed $1.2 million in grants to Kerr County nonprofits so far this year. In May, the Foundation also awarded $192,000 in academic scholarships to Kerr County students. “It’s a privilege to live in an area that’s so generous,” said Molly Adams, Ingram Branch president for Security State Bank & Trust and board president of the Community Foundation. “It’s also a privilege to help out the many great causes right here at home.”
