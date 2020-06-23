Cancelled: City of Kerrville, Arcadia Live call off July 4th celebration

In light of the recent and steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerr County and across the state of Texas, it is with great regret that the City of Kerrville and Arcadia Live have jointly decided to cancel the annual Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River celebration and fireworks show scheduled for July 4, 2020 at Louise Hays Park.
The Fourth on the River event, featuring longtime headline performer Robert Earl Keen, attracts thousands of area citizens and regional visitors to Louise Hays Park every year. The decision to cancel this year’s celebration is being made out of an abundance of caution for public health and safety after Kerr County experienced 38 new COVID-19 cases since the plan for the event was approved June 18.
“This is not a decision that we have made lightly, but with COVID-19 cases more than doubling in Kerr County over the last week, we feel it is in the best interest of public safety to take this step now,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “We understand that this event is one the public looks forward to with great anticipation each year, and we appreciate their patience and understanding of the factors that led to this decision. We are not only trying to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and visitors, but also the large number of volunteers, vendors, and city employees who would be necessary to work the event.”
Arcadia Live Board President Larry Howard echoed the mayor’s comments.
“Obviously it is disappointing for us to cancel what would have been the 10th consecutive year of Fourth on the River, but it is clearly the right decision to make in light of recent developments,” Howard said. “We wish all of those who would have joined us a great Fourth of July, and we will begin work immediately to ensure that next year’s event is bigger and better than ever.”
(1) comment
Good decision, everyone involved. Thank you.
